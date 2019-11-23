KEARNEY — A few days before Thanksgiving a few years ago, Kaiti George, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitian, got a frantic call from a woman who was hosting relatives for Thanksgiving dinner.
“My sister-in-law is on a gluten-free diet. I don’t want to have to make two kinds of stuffing and two kinds of other dishes for the holiday,” the woman said.
George invited her to come to Hy-Vee to learn about gluten-free products. George showed her such products that were tasty enough to satisfy everyone around the dinner table. By the time the woman left the store, her anxiety had dissolved.
“So much has changed in the past few years with gluten-free food that most people can’t taste the difference,” George said.
Gluten-free samples
Gluten is the protein found in wheat, oats, rye, barley and any flour using the word “malt.” People with gluten allergies and celiac disease cannot tolerate it.
Last Saturday, Hy-Vee presented its annual Gluten-Free Open House and Sampling Event, where George shared gluten-free ideas for delicious holiday meals. More than 200 people jammed into the supermarket’s tasting room to learn about and sample 50 gluten-free products.
Gluten is “the most common food allergy. Thanksgiving dinner? If you’re making a green bean casserole, you can use gluten-free mushroom soup,” George said. “There are packages of gluten-free stuffing where you just add water.”
The gluten-free shelves in Hy-Vee’s Health Market carry gluten-free flour and a pre-made gluten-free pie crust, along with ready-made pies with gluten-free crusts. “If you’re making a pie crust, substitute regular flour for a gluten-free flour, or make life easy and buy gluten-free pie crust,” she said.
Vegetables, fruits, potatoes and relishes — and turkey — are naturally gluten-free, but to go with them, shoppers can find gluten-free gravy, dinner rolls, biscuits, coffee cakes and waffles so those on gluten-free diets won’t be shortchanged at the dinner table.
A bonanza of choices
The health food industry has broadened its scope since Hy-Vee opened here five years ago, George said.
“Gluten is a large part of our health market base. We have a broad scope of what I call ‘free’ products, as in gluten-free and egg-free,” she said. “Products are always changing. New products are constantly coming out. We formulate our health market to provide what shoppers want and need. We constantly bring new products in. If they don’t sell, we take them out.”
One shopper requested that Hy-Vee carry a gluten-free product she’d found at a supermarket in Texas. “We brought it in,” George said.
Hy-Vee’s gluten-free products are located in the Health Market, a well-marked section on the store’s south side. It offers a plethora of such choices, from brownies to biscuits to flours to soups, salad dressings, stuffing, ready-to-heat pies, breads, cookies, crackers, chips, bars, pancakes, Philly cheese steaks and gravy mixes.
George said tastes and textures of gluten-free products have gotten better in recent years. “We get hundreds of new products in all the time,” George said.
Their only drawback is the higher price, she said. Gluten-free bread, for example, sells for between $5 and $8 a loaf. An eight-ounce bag of Bob’s Xanthan Gum gluten-free flour is $12.99 But specials abound, and many choices are moderately priced. Ready-made pie crusts are on special this week at two for $7. Bisquick’s gluten-free alternative mix for pancakes and baking is $5.49. Betty Crocker gluten-free rice flour blend is $3.99. Flour made from brown rice is $4.49, while a 10-ounce package of lentil soup is $3.99.
Sampling event
George has held the popular gluten-free sampling event every year since the store opened in April 2014.
“We offer all kinds of samples of foods throughout the store on a regular basis, but people with food allergies can rarely can try them. This is one time they can,” George said.
“You might pay from $5 to $8 for a loaf of gluten-free bread, get it home and find out you don’t like it. If you’re not sure you’d like it, put it in your mouth and try it first,” she said.
She also shared gluten-free recipes that she’d baked in the supermarket’s kitchen in the days leading up to the event. At the last minute, she decided to bake new gluten-free cheddar bay muffins offered by Red Lobster. They were so popular at the open house that Hy-Vee nearly sold out of them.
George holds a degree in nutrition and diet from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, “but things have changed so much in the last 20 years that if I were to go through school again, it would be so different. It blows you away at how the scope of nutrition and medical nutrition has changed.”
Rising holiday demand
In the next week, sales of gluten-free dinner rolls and pie crusts on Hy-Vee shelves will “astronomically jump,” she said.
“Throughout the holidays, we get stressed-out families who might be hosting someone with a food allergy. I help a lot of people in the aisles anytime, but this time of year, people frequently ask me to help them find gluten-free stuffing, dairy-free alternatives and foods for those with nut allergies. There are other allergies besides gluten, but gluten is our biggest,” she said. At Saturday’s event, George was tickled at the way the attendees talked to each other. “It was fun to help people not only explore new avenues, but also to watch them interact. It was an informal support group.”
She added, “It’s all very simple. It’s just knowing what to do. If you don’t know what to do, call me.”
