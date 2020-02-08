KEARNEY — Jeff Stelling doesn’t flinch when asked about his instrument repair business.
“If it’s broken, we can fix it,” he said.
Since founding Stelling Brass & Winds in 1994, Stelling has repaired guitars, mandolins, cellos, bass violins, accordions, handbells, xylophones and ORFF instruments. “It’s never monotonous,” he said. “One repair I do is like an engine overhaul, only for instruments. Each presents its own challenge.”
The back of his tiny shop at 3119 Antelope Ave. is cluttered with tools, saws, machines and instruments awaiting attention. He has just one part-time assistant: his brother Chris, a retired U.S. Air Force band veteran and jazz aficionado who teaches woodwinds.
Stelling does little advertising. He doesn’t need to. People come to him.
“The internet is hard on retail today, so service is a good business to be in. You can’t just click on ‘service’ very easily,” he said.
Stelling is the only independent businessman of his kind in central Nebraska, but he repairs instruments from all over the country. “The owner of a shop in Colorado can’t mess with repairs, so he sends them to me,” he said. “An instrument might need extreme repairs or parts that aren’t available anymore. Those are fun.”
Fixing is ‘fun’
“Fun” is a word that crops up often as Stelling discusses his work. He jokes that “marching bands were designed by an instrument repairman.”
“Everything gets bent. Instruments get knocked around. They fall off bleachers. Kids drop them. Some kids are abusive, but sometimes, it’s just what happens,” Stelling said.
Stelling, 49, puts in at least 50 hours a week doing “a little bit of everything.” He works even more hours in the summer, when students bring ailing instruments in before school resumes. Last summer, Stelling put in three straight 20-hour days.
He often repairs in bulk. One day he picked up 80 instruments from one school, followed by 50 more from another school the next day. “A school will buy an entire group of sousaphones. The band director calls and says they all have one special problem, so I tell him, ‘Bring ‘em all in.”
Staying in tune
Saxophones make up over half his business. “Each saxophone key has a pad that succumbs to moisture and age,” he said.
He repairs about six accordions a year. “Accordions develop key problems if they are kept in a humid environment because the wood inside can warp. Metal mechanisms inside can get broken if the instrument is dropped,” he said.
As for woodwinds, “several pads, corks and felts should be replaced once a year. The instrument should be completely overhauled after about 10 years of use,” he said.
Guitars, he said, “are hard to play unless they’re adjusted properly,” so he repairs the neck and adjusts the nut and the bridge.
He has restored family heirloom mandolins. When he’s done, “they’re not like new, but people are always surprised and happy with how they turned out,” he said.
From pivots to pitch pipes
Growing up outside Kearney, Stelling always assumed he’d take over his father’s irrigation business, but after graduating from Kearney High School in 1989, “I felt the Lord leading me to be a music business major.”
He majored in music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and played the trombone and euphonium. “I couldn’t imagine not playing music in college,” he said.
He also had an internship with Doug Olson, who repaired brass and woodwinds. Stelling happily paid to play in a college drum and bugle corps, and he offset the cost by repairing the corps’ instruments. “When we were on the road, we would stay in high schools for a day or two to practice and sleep. If any instruments broke, I would repair them in the high school shop,” he said.
After graduating from UNK in 1994, he worked full time for his father and launched a small business repairing instruments on the side. He went into the repair business full time when he opened his shop at its current location in 2000. “My irrigation background turned out to be valuable experience for what I do now,” he said.
Building tinkering
When Stelling can’t find the right parts he needs, he builds his own. “You can build anything. It’s fun,” he said.
“By the time a lot of stuff comes to me, I can’t find a replacement part, so people ask, ‘Can you build it?’” he said. Many times he has to make a custom jig, a cutting tool or template, to shape a piece of wood or brass for an instrument.
He has built custom drum heads “that you can’t find anymore” for congas and timbales. He has designed custom parts for old timpani and vibraphones. A vibraphone is a keyboard instrument similar to a small xylophone. He built a new gear for a 60-year-old vibraphone just two days before it was to be played in a concert. “Many vibraphones are missing motors and pulleys,” he said.
He used a fiberglass mold to build custom fiberglass bells for one school’s sousaphones. “Nobody is making the bells anymore, and without those bells, that instrument would be useless,” he said.
He has fixed other things, too, like nicks and dings in church candlesticks, crosses and communion items. He custom-designs and builds racks for uniforms and marching equipment for high school bands.
“I enjoy building. I have computer-controlled mills and lathes, so if a repair needs to be precise, I design it on the computer,” he said. He has made retrofit kits to repair chimes for directors on a computer numerical control lathe. “It’s how everyone builds things these days,” he said.
Loves a challenge
Music prevails at Stelling’s home, too. His wife Kandi teaches music at Sunrise Middle School. His daughter Cassidy, a UNK student, is a drummer for the UNK Jazz Rock Ensemble. Both she and her sister sing.
Stelling knows that many children who take music lessons go into other careers, but some will play in community orchestras or just for fun for the rest of their lives. “Many play until they die,” he said. He is committed to helping them do that.
“Someone will bring in an old sax and say, ‘I don’t know if we can even keep it,’ but there is always a way to repair it,” he said.
He once fixed a saxophone for a student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha that “leaked from top to bottom. It was really sloppy,” Stelling said. Another time he tamed a beloved oboe whose owner kept playing it despite its quirks. “I knew she was going to love it,” he said. She did.