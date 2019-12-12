AXTELL — Each December, a young woman at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church near Axtell dons a white robe, red sash and a crown made of greenery to transform into St. Lucia.
It’s a Swedish tradition that continues in central Nebraska at the church’s Santa Lucia Festival.
The festival was started nearly 40 years ago by Barb Leaf and Gwen Abrahamson. Many of the other churches in the area had Christmas programs, and the ladies of Bethany wanted their own Christmas tradition, said Shirley Ann Nelson, who has helped organize the festival for 36 years.
In Sweden, the Christmas season begins Dec. 13 with St. Lucia’s Day and continues until Jan. 13.
“(Swedes) just spent a lot of time with friends because it’s black up there. There is no sun. It’s kind of a depressing time of the year, so they spend a lot of time with people trying to keep their spirits up because there is no sun,” said Paula Titus of Holdrege, who is of Swedish heritage and celebrates Swedish traditions every year. “It’s supposed to be a celebration of light and that the Christ child has come.”
Traditionally on St. Lucia’s Day, the oldest daughter in the family dressed as St. Lucia early in the morning of Dec. 13. She sang the St. Lucia song as she served breakfast to each family member in different rooms of the house.
“From St. Lucia’s to Christmas Eve night was just for family. They never did anything with friends or cousins. They would stay home, and they would slaughter the hog because they didn’t have cattle. They would make their own candles, white candles. They would wrap their presents, and it would just be family,” Titus explained.
Families also spent this time deep cleaning their house and baking to prepare for Christmas, Titus added. After the Christmas Day church service, known as Julotta, Swedes spent the remainder of the holiday visiting friends and inviting them into their home.
The tradition of spending time with friends continues at the festival in Axtell.
“It’s full of people, and they don’t want to leave. They want to stay and celebrate the beginning of Christmas is what I call it. If it doesn’t get you in the Christmas mood, nothing does,” said Marge Nelson of Axtell.
When the festival began at Bethany, it was hosted in the basement of the church. Shirley Ann said even in the worst weather, people still traveled to attend the event.
“I can remember ... that I would come up and look out the door. It would be storming something terrible, snowing. I’d thought, ‘Nobody is going to come.’ ... They always came,” she said.
The festival now is staged in the church’s fellowship hall and features music, a devotional, stories, coffee, treats and participants dressed in traditional attire. The fellowship is decorated for the season and many people bring Swedish decorations. There is a table filled with St. Lucia figurines, and one of the Christmas trees is decked with angels. Attendants travel from around the area, including Holdrege, Minden, Kearney, Hildreth and Franklin, to attend the event.
Swedish traditions continue for some families after St. Lucia Day.
Dudley and Marge Nelson continue to Dopp i Gryta or “dip in the pot” on Christmas Eve. Dopp i Gryta typically happened in the morning in Sweden because the women were busy in the kitchen preparing for the evening meal. It allowed for the family to eat simply and for the mother to focus on the evening meal, Titus explained.
“It is a kettle on a stove. You’ve cooked your pork and your ham in it so it’s the broth. They cut up the meat and leave it in there, too. You get together in the morning because they have already set their table really pretty for the meal at night, the smorgasbord,” Titus said. “You walk with your fresh Limpa bread, your rye breads, dip in the kettle in the broth and you take some of that meat and put it on your plate. They put out some cookies and things, so you eat standing up.”
Titus’s family gathers for their Swedish dinner on Christmas Eve. The meal typically features lutefisk, potato bologna and ostkaka for dessert.
The holiday season in Sweden concludes with St. Knuts Day on Jan. 13. The tree is taken out of the home, Titus said, and the children have a plundering party taking home leftover cookies and candy.
Titus is hopeful the Swedish traditions will continue in south-central Nebraska, but she knows it’s becoming less common.
“It’s hard for me to imagine because I think it’s fun. I have loved reading and learning about (the Swedish traditions),” Titus said.
With more than 100 people still gathering at the Santa Lucia Festival in Axtell, the members of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church hope to keep the traditions alive.
“It’s all special. It’s seeing those people once a year that come from Holdrege or Kearney,” Shirley Ann said.
