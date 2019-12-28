Weather Alert

...SOME ICE THIS MORNING, THEN SNOW BY TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS RANGING FROM VERY LITTLE IN SOUTHERN PARTS OF THE AREA, UP TO AROUND 5 INCHES IN SOME COUNTIES NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. ICE ACCUMULATION FROM FREEZING RAIN SATURDAY MORNING WILL RANGE FROM A LIGHT GLAZE IN SOME PLACES, UP TO AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH IN OTHERS, MAINLY ON ELEVATED SURFACES. FOR ALL AREAS, WINDS WILL REMAIN FAIRLY LIGHT THROUGH MOST OF THE DAY SATURDAY, BUT THEN PICK UP OUT OF THE NORTH-NORTHWEST SATURDAY EVENING INTO SUNDAY, WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 30 TO 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, MAINLY ALONG AND NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM YORK TO RED CLOUD NEBRASKA, TO PLAINVILLE KANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AT TIMES. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY IN SOME AREAS SATURDAY EVENING INTO SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS IS A COMPLEX STORM SYSTEM, AND NOT ALL OF THE ADVISORY AREA WILL SEE THE SAME IMPACTS. SNOW AND ICE AMOUNTS WILL VARY, AND FOR MANY PLACES THE PRIMARY PRECIPITATION TYPE THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON WILL SIMPLY BE RAIN, WITH SNOW BECOMING MORE OF A FACTOR SATURDAY EVENING INTO SUNDAY AS COLDER AIR MOVES IN. THE HIGHEST SNOW AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES CURRENTLY FAVOR NORTHERN LOCAL COUNTIES SUCH AS VALLEY AND GREELEY, WHILE PLACES FARTHER SOUTH, INCLUDING THE TRI CITIES, MAY NOT EVEN RECEIVE 1 INCH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&