KEARNEY — As railroad cars rumble through downtown Kearney, milk steams and coffee drips inside Kitt’s Kitchen & Coffee Bar.
Patrons from all walks of life gather at the coffee shop on the corner of Railroad Street and Avenue A. On any given day, Christians may study the Bible, farmers from neighboring communities make their monthly stop for coffee beans, affluent Kearney businesspeople have meetings, college students study and teenagers hang out with each other over lattes and made-from-scratch pastries.
Owner Brock Arehart said he and co-owner Andrew Brackett renovated the 1920 building to be welcoming to all guests no matter their religion, political beliefs or their journey in life.
“We really wanted to have a place that was completely inclusive,” he said.
The coffee shop feels much like a warehouse with red brick and wood inlaid walls, wood floors, open ceilings and wood beams towering over rustic seating and tin tiles adorning the ceiling above the coffee bar.
Arehart and Brackett bought the historic building in 2010. The space, which had been divided into offices, was originally home to Pierce Hide and Produce Co. that sold dairy products and animal hides.
In 2014, the pair began renovating the building into their dream shop, adding pieces of themselves to the space.
Arehart, who grew up on a farm near Wilcox, refurbished pendant lights from his “little country church” and hung them over the bar.
“They’re definitely a fun reminder for me,” he said with tears in his eyes. “I think about Christmas in particular, just the Christmas programs when I was a little kid and being in the Christmas pageants, or Bible school under those lights or Sunday morning church under those lights.”
Another piece of nostalgia from Arehart’s youth — bar stools at an old Holdrege diner — inspired his bar chairs. Arehart said he enjoyed sitting on the swivel chairs at the Hamburger Inn while watching the line cooks behind the counter prepare greasy burgers.
“I told my business partner when we designed the space, ‘There’s one thing non-negotiable when we build the design and that’s that counter with the stools.’
However, instead of installing diner stools, Arehart bought replicas of the industrial stools his grandfather developed in Omaha.
“I wanted stools that reminded me of my grandpa,” Arehart said as he choked up, “And I wanted that diner bar that reminded me of when I was a kid.”
Arehart named his business after his mother, who’s college nickname was Kitt. Arehart said she died when he began renovating the building space.
“I wanted to invoke some of her spirit here, her spirit of hospitality, and the way that she embraced everyone,” he said.
The men opened Calico Coffee, a coffee roasting company, in the space in January 2017 and Kitt’s Kitchen & Coffee the following month. But because, they were short on finances, Arehart and Brackett weren’t yet able to install a kitchen space.
In the meantime, Kitt’s baked goods such as bagels, biscotti, brownies and muffins were prepared at an off-site commercial kitchen, while the men saved money for their on-site kitchen.
Last summer they added a deck and seating to the south side of the building where Arehart said there was once a loading dock. And on that deck Arehart added a piece of memorabilia — a vintage Hudson car — in honor of his brother-in-law who died more than two years ago.
The partners continue to build upon their business. In September, they were finally financially able to finish half of their kitchen. Now they bake on-site and serve a few breakfast and lunch items, including crepes.
“We just showed up with a menu one day for La Crêperie,” Arehart said. “We didn’t tell anybody really, and we were back there ready with all of the ingredients and everything.”
Arehart pours a light layer of crepe batter over a griddle in the kitchen and fills them with a variety of fresh ingredients. The crepes are made with whole milk, eggs, unbleached flour, sweet cream butter and bit of vanilla and cane sugar. Arehart said he uses cane sugar in all his baking and made-from-scratch syrups for coffees because it packs more flavor in smaller quantities. Therefore, the caloric intake on a mocha, for example, is lower than if he used another type of sugar, according to Arehart.
Arehart has created a variety of crepe dishes, including the Nutty Monkey with Nutella, flambéed bananas and toasted walnuts, and the Fomage á Trois, three cheese, with cheddar, Monterey Jack and Gruyère cheeses. Because people confused the Fomage á Trois with a quesadilla, Arehart recently created Bailar Conmigo, or Dance With Me, which includes Spanish chorizo, diced tomatoes, cilantro a cheddar cheese blend and grilled jalapeños. The dish is served with guacamole and sour cream.
“It’s like a little party on a plate,” Arehart said.
The crepe varieties are part of Arehart and Brackett’s new business endeavor called La Crêperie. Arehart said he hopes to sell the concept and his recipes to other restaurants, if sales are good at Kitt’s Kitchen & Coffee Bar.
“There’s an old saying, you throw something at a wall until you see what sticks,” Arehart said. “We do that to a certain degree, just kind of putting out different things all the time (and) just to kind of see what customers fall in love with.”
Customers have fallen in love with the crepes, as well as Arehart’s sandwiches and made-from-scratch daily soup specials. So far, Arehart’s most popular soups include the Potato Bacon and the Fire Roasted Tomato Basil. For now, Arehart is making just two sandwiches — the turkey bacon bagel club and the ham and cheese bagel sandwich. People may choose the type of bagel for their sandwich.
As Arehart and Brackett save more money, they will open the second half of their kitchen early next year and will serve salads and more sandwiches, Arehart said. Along with the extended menu, Arehart will extend his kitchen hours from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Eventually, he hopes to sell food on Saturdays. Arehart also is developing a new off-site bakery space because he said Kitt’s has vastly increased its production.
Despite the growth, Arehart plans to continue baking and cooking in a way that brings people together.
“One of the reasons why our muffins are jumbo-size (and) our biscotti is huge, it’s not because we want people to consume more food. We hope people will share with each other,” he said. “I think that’s what we could use a lot more of is coming together.”
