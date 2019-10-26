COZAD — Wilson Public Library in Cozad subscribes to downloadable e-books and audiobooks. Find out how to use OverDrive on devices and be able to access free books anywhere, anytime, at an upcoming session.
At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13, learn how to use this free online tool with Laurie Yocom. There is no fee, but registration is required through Central Community College-Lexington at 308-324-8480.
