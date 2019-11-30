KEARNEY — Don’t tell anyone, but Santa Claus is on vacation.
As his elves scramble to finish making toys, he’s watching the world from a second-floor sunroom at Marc and Roberta Loescher’s home at 1402 Ninth Ave.
He’s just one of hundreds — literally — of vintage Christmas items in the Loescher home. There’s a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer teapot, cream and sugar set, and a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer lamp. There are berry-red 80-year-old stockings with Santa Claus faces that Roberta “fell in love with” when she saw them.
Their Victorian shingle house is one of five homes that can be viewed at the Holiday Home Tour 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. While the first floor will be on display Dec. 7, their second floor — and that happy Santa on the porch — will be enjoyed only by attendees at the tour preview party Dec. 6. Both events benefit the HelpCare Clinic at 3015 A Ave.
The Loeschers have been gathering vintage pieces and thrift-shop treasures a few years longer than the 45 years of their marriage. “We just keep collecting,” Roberta said.
Christmas charm
Visitors to the house tour will climb up wide steps to its handsome front porch, which extends the length of the house. At the door, they’ll be greeted by a retro life-sized waving Santa Claus.
The front door opens to a sizable vestibule, which leads into a lengthy foyer with a handsome fireplace and a mantel. The foyer includes a small platform (“a stage”) with an 1870s walnut pump organ on which their daughter played recitals years ago. Guests sat on chairs in the foyer.
Also on that stage is a 7-foot-high Christmas tree festooned with antique ornaments and toys, and a vintage sled crowded with soft teddy bears. Greenery is wound up the banister, along with 75-year-old red stockings bearing Santa Claus faces.
The Loeschers began decorating early this month, and each of the home’s 18 rooms reflects the Christmas season. One room has 12 little rhinestone Christmas trees from Texas that the Loeschers got on eBay. Under another tree is a cast-iron German Christmas tree stand dating from the 1880s. There is a tree of feathers. A tree of German origin came from a friend and is festooned with Victorian ornaments. A silver tree popular in the 1950s stands next to Santa in the sunroom. Every room, every hallway is festooned for the holiday season.
Roberta takes photographs to remember everything she has, and how each room was decorated each year.
House history
The house was built in 1888 by John Bartlett, a banker who was among a group of men who brought electricity to Kearney.
At a cost of $35,000, the house was the most expensive home built in Kearney at that time. It had — and still has — 18 rooms, four fireplaces, 12-foot-high ceilings and original fir and oak floors. Most of its woodwork is the original red pine. It still has its original stained- and etched-glass windows.
Out in back is a barn built in the 1890s.
Bartlett didn’t live in the house very long. By 1892, the bottom fell out of the economy. Bartlett left Kearney and never returned, but his handsome brick house survives. History has had its way with the house, too. Years ago, it was a gentleman’s club. It was empty for a while. Not too many years ago, straight-line winds blew down its old carriage house. The Loeschers found names and dates carved into the brick.
The Loeschers, who own TruCafe at 2100 Central Ave., first purchased it in 2005. Seven years later, tired of the upkeep, they put it on the market. It sold in a week. They bought a house across the street, but five years later, when the purchasers needed to sell the house, the Loeschers went through again. They moved back in 2017. “We fell in love with it all over again,” Roberta said. “I missed it the entire time we were gone.”
The thrill of the hunt
The Loeschers don’t seek anything in particular at yard sales, vintage sales, the Junk Jaunt or when online perusing. Instead, they prefer to see what they can find as they look around.
“The hunt is three-quarters of the fun,” Roberta said. Three or four years before she and Marc got married 45 years ago, he went to an auction with her in Marysville, Kan. “He was hooked,” Roberta said.
Decorating is fun, too. They also display red hearts for Valentine’s Day and rabbits, eggs and baskets for Easter, but Christmas is the season that allows them to go all out. As of Monday, On Monday, Roberta was busily decorating the final room in the house, the kitchen. She was taking items out of an old cupboard made in 1930 and replacing them with Christmas items. She also would finish decorating a tree on the porch, “but that will just take me 30 minutes,” she said. All the trees, ornaments, tinsel and Santas are a time commitment, but one she loves.
The house has been shown to the public on one other Holiday Home Tour — now in its 25th year — but the Loeschers are happy to invite visitors in again.
“To be able to preserve something from this age is special,” Roberta said.
