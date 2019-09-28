KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club plans the following events in October.
- Thursday — 11:30 a.m., luncheon at Alley Rose. The speaker will be Kari Printz from Ktown Cakery.
- Oct. 10 — 9:30 a.m., Get-Acquainted Coffee at Panera Bread
- Oct. 14 — Bridge at Old Chicago. Lunch at noon; bridge at 1 p.m.
- Oct. 17 — 11:30 a.m., Lunch Bunch at Suwanee Thai Cuisine
- Oct. 18 — 6:30 p.m., pitch at John and Phyllis Schwab’s house
- Oct. 24 — 1 p.m., Book Club at Kearney Public Library, to discuss “Britt-Marie Was Here” by Fredrik Backman
For more information, visit www.kearneynewcomers.com or call Marty Wilcox at 308-469-7065 or Janice Friedel at 308-293-5355.
