MINDEN — Someday, Mirriam may have a true home. Someday, she may go to school. But not yet.
This 10-year-old girl in rural Zambia was taken in by relatives after being orphaned three years ago. She sells merchandise on the streets of Kanyama. Every day, she must fetch water from the community tap some distance from home. She suffers emotional and verbal abuse from her relatives.
Children such as Mirriam are why the eFree Church in Minden is helping build an orphan care center in central Zambia. Since 2016, church members have raised $25,000 for the project and worked as partners with the Zambians who are spearheading it.
“It’s not Americans running the show. This is a real partnership. We encourage them, support them and pray for them,” Frank Kovacs, a church member and a chemistry professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said. Last year, Kovacs went to Zambia to see the work. The visit changed his life.
Sandwell Zgambo
Seeds for the project were planted in 2015 when Sandwell Zgambo, a Zambian masters of divinity student at Moody Bible College in Chicago, served a two-month internship at Minden eFree. Kovacs and his wife Sharyn hosted him. “We became very close friends,” Kovacs said.
They stayed in touch after Zgambo returned to Chicago, earned his degree and headed back to Zambia to start a ministry to orphans. Zgambo was determined to succeed because he had been orphaned as a child.
In fall 2016, six Minden residents, mostly church members, founded the Zambia Mission Project-US. In his country, Zgambo formed a sister organization, Zambian Mission Project- Zambia. Their orphan care center will be owned and operated by the Zambian organization.
Building begins
The building is taking place on a rural 17-acre site two hours from Lusaka, the capital of Zambia. It’s accessible via a two-lane paved road and several dirt roads. “The road to our property is actually pretty nice for a dirt road,” he said.
A cinder block structure with a tin gabled roof was built for $7,000. A caretaker, his wife and 3-year-old son have moved in. Using oxen, the caretaker has plowed a portion of the land.
“This is the kind of agriculture these people do,” Kovacs said. During the next year, the caretaker hopes to plant tomatoes, corn and other vegetables. He and his family will live on whatever they grow.
They have fenced the land, built a water tower and have drilled a deep well. A generator was installed to run a pump to provide running water and “transient electricity, which works when they crank it up,” Kovacs said.
Real-life ministry
The orphan care center is more than a ministry. It will teach students about gardening, raising animals and more. It will teach spiritual skills, too, “to get the gospel out to children who might not be exposed to it,” Kovacs said.
The plans changed a bit after the Minden committee selected Kovacs to visit Zambia last year. He met with government officials and learned that Zambia is moving away from the traditional orphanage model. Instead, it prefers a foster care system.
At the orphan care center in progress, one couple will care for between eight and 10 children in each house, half as many typically assigned to a single caretaker in conventional Zambian orphanages. “Zambia has no foster care system, so this is new to them, but it is better for children to be in a two-parent home,” Kovacs said.
Plight of ‘orphans’
Zambia has 900,000 orphans among its population of 16 million, but just 7,000 of those are in orphanages. Most were orphaned by HIV and AIDS.
However, that country defines children as “orphans” even if just one parent has died. “Many times if a father dies, the mother may not be able to afford to take care of a child or children, so they might move in with their in-laws,” Kovacs said.
Kovacs learned that most Zambian orphans move in with relatives, but few attend school because the family has no financial means to send them.
Kovacs met a man who took in his 5-year-old nephew, the son of his widowed sister. “The number of orphans in orphanages is very small, so a large number of kids who are affected by parental loss are not in institutions. I gathered that some children at Zambian orphanages are not true orphans. They have poor parents, or if parents have too many children, they take the kids to an orphanage,” he said.
Locals call the shots
Kovacs is humbled by what the Zambians are doing. “I’ve always been interested in missions, but this is getting engaged with people on the ground who are starting a ministry,” Kovacs said. “They are doing the hard work — cleaning the land, building the buildings and plowing the fields.”
He said the goal is a self-sustaining agricultural center that could eventually sell its produce and do water conservation.
“They’re doing it all by hand, but it’s a really good group of people who are willing to work hard. They have a long growing season, so as long as they have sufficient water and good agricultural practices, it should work.
“Farmers are learning how to farm, how to feed their families and provide food for their communities. That’s what I’m excited about. It gets away from their dependency on Western aid,” he said.
Light in darkness
Kovacs never had seen poverty like he saw in Zambia. Few people own cars. They rely on public transportation, including small minivans that go into rural areas, but only on paved roads. From there, passengers must walk several miles on dirt roads to their destinations.
Kovacs stayed at a hotel in Lukasa. The mission hired a chauffeur in a mini-van to drive him back and forth to the orphanage site. “I had never seen poverty like that. The board members are all educated, but none of them have a car. They don’t own houses. Residents in cities have electricity, but rural homes do not.
“In the bush, it is like the Wild West. I’d never seen anything quite like it,” Kovacs said.
Tom Barnes, pastor at Minden eFree, can’t say enough about church members who are generously supporting the project. “This exuberant response is explained only by the impact that Sandwell Zgambo had while he was an intern with us, and by a heart for orphans that God has given the church,” Barnes said.
Kovacs was struck by how deeply Zambian board members love their country and their families and want to do what they can to make their country better. “When I visited Zambia, I was made to feel like a king,” he said.