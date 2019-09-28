KEARNEY — For most of her 87 years, Lois Russell has been brilliant with a brush. Working in watercolors, acrylics and pastels, she has painted landscapes, flowers, Colorado mountains and the Padre Island seashore in Texas.
Although she now lives at CountryHouse, a facility for the memory impaired, she’s still painting.
Last week, sitting at a table at Paint Paradise at 2114 Central Ave., Russell dipped her brush into paint and drew an island, a mountain and a palm tree. Two other CountryHouse residents, Linda Dey and Wilda Bowman, who simply like to paint, were busy with brushes, too.
Their paintings will be on display Oct. 6 at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the annual fundraiser at Yanney Park that will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. The artwork then will be presented to main sponsors of the walk in appreciation for their efforts.
Karen Harmon, the CountryHouse life enrichment coordinator, was thrilled with the painting session, especially Russell’s efforts. “In her life, Lois has accomplished so much as an artist. We understand that things change as this disease progresses. We want to fulfill her desire of expressing herself,” Harmon said.
Brushes with fame
Russell has loved art ever since she was a small child on a farm near Fullerton. As a high school senior, she was accepted into a prestigious school art program, but she got married instead. Still, she kept painting.
As she raised five children and helped her husband on a farm near Fullerton, she painted a sign outside the Fullerton Museum. She made signs for the Pleasant Valley Flower Club displays at the county fair. Her artwork hung on the walls at First National Bank in Fullerton.
She painted flowers on a white bisque china and fired the piece in the kiln that she owned. She painted on family vacations to Colorado and Canada. She was a member of a painting club in Fullerton, and the China Painters club in Grand Island. She won countless blue ribbons for paintings she entered in county fairs.
In later years, Russell and her husband spent winters at Padre Island. Russell painted a picture of the woman on the beach — herself — picking up seashells.
No wonder, then, that Russell, now a grandmother of six, kept painting after she moved to CountryHouse six years ago.
“Her earlier paintings were so detailed. They looked very realistic,” her daughter, Sharon Klingelhoefer, a teacher in Amherst, said. “That picture at Padre Island, with the shading, it looks like you could walk right into that scene.”
Brushes with serendipity
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s artistic opportunity for Russell was serendipitous.
It began not long ago when Ashley Wright, who opened Paint Paradise with her husband Nathan in early 2017, invited CountryHouse to bring residents over to see the studio. Paint Paradise is a place where anyone of any age can paint pictures and door charms, work with canvas and chalk art, and much more. “I thought they would really enjoy looking around,” Wright said.
Shortly after that, coincidentally, the Alzheimer’s Association invited CountryHouse residents to paint pictures that the association could present to sponsors of the walk. Harmon happily agreed. “We thought this would be a great time to take our friends to experience the joy of painting at Paint Paradise,” she said.
When Wright learned of the plan, she offered to donate the canvases and her time. “It was something I was happy to do,” she said.
Harmon chose Russell, Dey and Bowman to participate. Dey and Bowman went to Paint Paradise Sept. 12 and selected their scenes from a binder Wright provided. They worked from sketches already on the paper so they could simply enjoy adding colors and other details.
Russell joined the two at Paint Paradise Sept. 19 and asked for a blank canvas. Wright offered one-on-one guidance as the three women worked.
Finished product
Russell didn’t finish her painting at Paint Paradise, but she completed it at CountryHouse Tuesday afternoon.
Cassie Larreau-Bailey, the Alzheimer’s Association walk coordinator, said the paintings are a fitting way to thank businesses that have given time and support to the Alzheimer’s Association. “We want to inspire and reward and recognize these businesses that are stepping above and beyond,” she said. “We are always looking for ways for businesses to get involved. Every business has some connection to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.”
The Oct. 6 event will be bigger than ever. Already, $37,000 of its $62,000 goal has been met. The walk is free, but donations will be accepted Oct. 6 and afterward, through Dec. 12. Last year’s walk raised $52,000. The 2017 walk raised $46,000. The event has grown tremendously in the past 15 years. Just $2,257 was raised in the 2005 event, and $8,385 in 2009.
Along with food, children’s activities, 20 stylists from Joseph’s College Cosmetology will put purple stripes into attendees’ hair if desired. Caregivers can get tips on taking care of themselves. There will be a photo booth, too.
It will go on, rain or shine; only severe storms with lightning will halt the event.
Paint Paradise
Harmon and Wright, who arranged the artistic afternoons at Paint Paradise, can’t say enough about the experience.
“It was such a great time to see the joy and pride they had in what they were creating,” Harmon said. “Art has always been a part of our activities at the CountryHouse, and Paint Paradise has opened our eyes to new forms of art that we have not experienced. Art is a special way to express yourself. Words can sometimes be difficult, and this can bring a great sense of accomplishment.”
Wright, who works with preschoolers to high schoolers to art clubs at her store, never had worked with people who have memory issues, “but it was such a joy. They were so proud of their paintings, which makes me so happy. I’m pretty sure I had just as much fun as they did.”
