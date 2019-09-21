COZAD — Beginning Oct. 1, Wilson Public Library cardholders can enter a decorated pumpkin contest.
Submissions must be a pumpkin or gourd that has been decorated as the patron’s favorite book character, with the rest of the decorations up to the patron’s imagination. No carved, poked or hollowed-out pumpkins/gourds allowed.
Pumpkins must be dropped off by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and will be on display at the library for public viewing and voting Oct. 21-31.
Age categories for prizes are 0 to preschool; kindergarten through fifth grade; six through 12th grade; and adult.
There will be an additional grand-prize winner. Winners, decided by public choice, will receive gift certificates.
Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian in Cozad. Call the library at 308-784-2019 with questions.
