KEARNEY — During the school year, Janice goes by “Mrs. Polk” at Kenwood Elementary.
But in December, she gets a slight name change.
As she has for about a decade, during the holiday season, Polk plays the role of Mrs. Claus at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum’s Breakfast with Santa event.
Decked out in her velvet dress, curly gray wig, bonnet and circular glasses, Polk talks to pajama-clad children, poses for photos, and at several designated times during the morning reads “The Night Before Christmas.”
“They love to crawl up on my lap. They want to have pictures,” Polk said of the kids. “Santa doesn’t get all the good luck. I get some of it, too.”
Typically, Polk said that the line for Santa is so long that when children get to finally “meet” him, it’s only for a quick moment, enough for a photograph. However, she gets to take more time to talk and interact with the kids who stop by her fireplace.
For her, it’s the best part of being St. Nick’s “wife.”
“I’ve always loved kids,” she said.
Her love for children actually is what inspired Polk to be a teacher, added to the fact that her great-aunt was a teacher and she loved all her teachers in school.
Originally from Kearney, Polk got her start teaching in Edison just for a year. Then, she spent four years in Hayes Center, and later found herself back in Kearney. After getting married, she moved to Ansley.
The past 23 years of her 38 years in education have been in Kearney, though, specifically Kenwood Elementary.
Her husband, Doug, also used to work at KPS as a substitute teacher.
“My husband has got a full white beard,” Polk said. “When he used to sub for Kearney Public Schools, the kids would think he was Santa Claus, even though he was dressed to teach school.”
Now, Polk is the reading specialist at Kenwood.
While working with kids, she loves the “aha” moment they experience when they finally grasp a concept.
“(I love) the excitement when they figure out how to do something,” she described. “I like to give them the strategies they need and the confidence they need to become a good reader and writer.”
So it’s only appropriate that a large chunk of her role as Mrs. Claus involves sharing a story.
While not in character around Christmas, Polk stays in the theater scene.
She volunteers frequently with Kearney Community Theatre and Crane River Theater. You may have seen her guiding patrons to their seats at KCT’s production of “A Christmas Carol … More or Less” last weekend.
While in college, Polk said she was actually on one of the original KCT Board of Directors. She has also been a house manager for Crane River Theater and acted in both KCT and CRT productions.
Being Mrs. Claus is a bit different from a stage role, though. During Breakfast with Santa, she loves the time she gets to interact with the kids.
“The kids are excited; they really are. Some are a little shy and won’t come up to me, just like they won’t go to Santa. But for the most part, they’re pretty good,” she said.
Last Saturday, Dec. 7, Polk got lots of hugs, smiles and laughs from the kids.
“I don’t get the lines like Santa,” she admitted. “But they still love me.”
