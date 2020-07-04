KEARNEY — Henry and Phyllis Thorne have a secret paradise. It’s their wildflower garden, a visual feast of blooms that stretches 100 feet across the rear of the backyard.
Butterfly milkweed. Bachelor’s buttons. Poppies. Gloriosa daisies. Mexican red hat coneflower. Black-eyed Susans. Blue flax and more, all in a plethora of red and purple and gold and blue and white and yellow.
“I don’t know what this is, but I love it,” Phyllis said, showing a visitor a fetching red blossom poking up through abundant greenery.
She uses just three words to explain how the plentiful beauties have exploded since the retired couple bought their home and planted the garden nearly three years ago: “Sleep. Creep. Leap.” The first year, the little plants dozed. The second year, they opened their eyes. This year, they are thriving.
The garden has been a sanctuary for the couple during the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry had to stop volunteering at CHI Health Good Samaritan, and the couple could no longer use the CHI Health Wellness Center, which closed for two months.
“But we have the garden, so we go out once or twice a day and make sure it’s watered, and look at the bees,” Henry said.
From LA to Long Pine
Henry never cared about wildflowers. He grew up baling hay on a farm in eastern Kansas. After he graduated from Kansas State University in 1963, he briefly worked for a rancher just west of Long Pine, a town of 300 people between Bassett and Ainsworth. Then he moved to Fresno, Calif., and taught high school agricultural science.
Phyllis grew up in the west suburban area of Los Angeles. When she went to Humboldt State College at the northwestern tip of California, she did “the whole hippie thing.” Eventually, she settled down, married and taught English as a Second Language in Santa Barbara. She and her husband later moved to Fresno.
That’s where, after a divorce, she met Henry, who also was divorced. As Phyllis listened to him talk about soil and agriculture, she fell in love with him. “I didn’t know anything about all that. I thought it was so romantic,” she said.
As the relationship blossomed, Phyllis told Henry that she wanted to leave California after retirement. “I said I don’t want to go to Denver or Phoenix. I want to go where nobody else was,” she said.
Henry said, “I know a place in Nebraska.”
“Where is Nebraska?” she said.
‘Like an L.A. sitcom’
In 1994, Henry drove her east to show her Nebraska. While in Bassett, they got married at the Rock County courthouse. Then they drove back to California.
When they retired in 1997, they returned to the Sandhills and rented a house in Long Pine. “My mother couldn’t believe we moved there. It was like watching an L.A. sitcom,” Phyllis said.
Eventually, they bought a 4,000-square-foot farmhouse on five acres in Long Pine for just $40,000. “We did a lot of fixing up, rewiring, putting in double-pane windows, that kind of thing, but this was Fantasyland compared to L.A. It would’ve cost $10 million out there,” Phyllis said.
The Thornes planted wildflowers and oak, catalpa and maple trees. Henry also dug Phyllis a huge garden that, after five years, measured 100 feet by 25 feet. She grew 25 tomato plants, green beans, cucumbers and other vegetables. “The neighbors would lock their doors when they’d see me coming with produce,” she joked.
Wildflowers galore
One day, tired of the vegetable garden, the couple saw an ad in Nebraska Life magazine about Stock Seed Farms south of Lincoln, which specializes in prairie grass, turfgrass and seeds of wildflowers that are native to Nebraska.
Henry had never had an interest in wildflowers, “but when we moved to Long Pine, I said, ‘Let’s try wildflowers,’ and I never looked back,” he said.
They called Stock Seed Farms. “We told them where they lived, and they know the soil and what will do well in that area,” Phyllis said. For $50, they ordered seeds for 25 varieties of wildflowers and sowed them. Their garden flourished. Neighbors came to see it. Honeybees came, too.
A move to Kearney
Henry was a paramedic and fireman and served as the mayor of Long Pine, but as birthdays came and went, they knew that age was creeping up on them. “He’s 77 and I’m 74, and there’s no good doctor in these little towns. Who’s going to drive you miles away to a doctor when you are 80?” Phyllis said.
She remembered Kearney fondly because years earlier, she had taken two semesters of art classes at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In October 2017, they moved into a Kearney home that had a backyard garden measuring 100 feet by 20 feet, nearly as big as their garden in Long Pine.
Once settled, they called Stock Seed Farms and asked what wildflowers would grow in Kearney. “The Sandhills was sandy soil, and now we had clay soil,” Phyllis said. Henry bought $50 worth of seeds — 25 varieties of wildflowers — and returned to what he loved: his garden.
Flowers bloom again
In early spring, he shredded the perennials with his lawnmower and left them on the ground as mulch. They came back the next spring, and the next.
“In the spring, I put my hand in the bag of seeds and just threw seeds out there. I knew how to do that,” he said. “I spread them over the ground, used the leaf rake to chop them into the top soil — but not very deep — and then I watered. ”
Soon, the plants poked their wee heads through the soil. The garden took off.
Every spring, flowers bloom and continue through late fall. “I know the names of most of them. I have yellow, white, reds, purples and pinks, a nice combination,” Henry said.
He keeps an article about wildflowers, written by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, that he cut out from the Kearney Hub two years ago. “Wildflowers endure through hard times,” it begins. That includes the hard times of COVID-19.
“What do I like about our garden?” Henry said. He paused, searching for the exact words. “Just looking at the flowers. Sometimes I come out here in the morning and just look at all the colors.”