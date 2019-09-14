KEARNEY — Soil Sisters and Misters Garden Club will have its fall Plant Sharing 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Frank Museum parking lot.
Participants don’t need to bring plants. Donations will be accepted to help fund future plantings at the Frank Museum. The tool sharpener van also will be present.
Call Del Hemsath, 308-224-3771, with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.