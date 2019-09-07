HOLDREGE — Story time returns Monday to the Holdrege Area Public Library.
The children’s library staff and friends have new stories, music and finger rhymes to share with you and your little one. Caregivers also may attend. Story-time programs are for ages 18 months to 5 years.
For more information about program times and weekly themes, call Cindy at 308-995-6556.
