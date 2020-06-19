KEARNEY — Nicole Messbarger knows that sometimes in life, you’ll get bucked off the horse.
Though the 19-year-old Kearney Catholic High School grad has seen plenty of successes in 4-H, including victory at the state level, she has learned far more from her failures than her successes.
“When you don’t get caught up in the disappointment, that’s when you can move forward and learn from it,” she explained. “I’ve definitely had my fair share of failures throughout the years, but it’s definitely not as big in the grand scheme of things as it seems in the moment.”
Nicole, daughter of Rob and Lora Messbarger, has been a part of 4-H since she was a child, but she officially started riding at 8 years old.
Skip ahead about a decade, and she’s won many different events at the state level. At each show, she competes in multiple events, from English Equitation to Horsemanship. In addition to running cross country, competing in track and field, serving on student council and sitting on the Buffalo County Youth Advisory Board, she also volunteers with Kearney Therapeutic Riding.
Mari Woolsey, Nicole’s 4-H leader and owner of Woolsey Training Stables, says Nicole is “just a flat-out good kid.”
“She’s considerate, respectful, respectful of the animals and the people. She’s hardworking; she never gives up. She’s a graceful winner and loser,” Woolsey said.
Nicole’s care for others, whether human beings or people, should treat her well in her future career as a physician. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the fall to study pre-medicine.
She also will run for UNK’s track team.
After, she’ll transfer to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“A lot of people in my family are involved in the medical world. I’m fascinated by those kinds of things,” she explained. Her father is a Kearney physician.
Part of Nicole’s training with horses also involved hippology, or the anatomical study of horses. She says studying that helped her realize her passion for learning about medicine.
Helping others at Kearney Therapeutic Riding, where she leads horses or walks beside riders, also should prepare her well for the health care field.
She credits her parents for teaching her the importance of giving back.
“I’ve had so many opportunities in my life and I’ve been super fortunate. Now that I’ve done volunteer work, it’s clear how rewarding it is,” she said. “I think I get as much out of it as (the riders) do. You meet so many new people through the process and develop so many relationships and connections.”
According to Woolsey, Messbarger has no trouble forging connections with others.
“She’s nice to the little kids. She’s nice to the big kids. She’s nice to the kids we don’t know,” Woosley said. “She’s definitely a good influence, in both my barn situation and the 4-H. She’s a good leader and a good influencer, and I’m going to miss her.”
