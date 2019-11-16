MINDEN — Linda Kuhlman pulls a piping hot pan of bread pudding from the stove at South Street Diner in Minden.
Once she places it on the counter, she immediately tops the dessert with melted caramel she calls, “ooey gooey.”
Kuhlman has been making bread pudding since she opened her diner five years ago. However, she first baked it at the Fifth Street IGA deli.
“It was one of the gals at the deli who loved it and wanted to know if she could try it,” Kuhlman said.
Kuhlman has combined recipes during the years until she got it just right. She makes a pan each Sunday morning and it often is gone quickly, she said.
It’s a dessert that is popular with all ages. “The young kids come in after it, too. I thought it would be an older person (dessert),” she said.
Customers often come to the South Street Diner to get bread pudding to take home. Kuhlman said some even order a pan for special occasions, especially around the holidays, Kuhlman said.
Kevin and Mitzi Urbom also have made bread pudding at their restaurant, Cunningham’s Feed in Arapahoe, since they opened the business 10 years ago. Kevin said he has liked the dessert since he was a kid.
He typically makes a large pan of bread pudding each week and it also can be made to order at Cunningham’s Feed.
Kevin has tweaked his recipe over time, changing it from 5 cups of milk to 3 cups of milk and 2 cups of heavy cream to make it richer. Hamburger buns made at the restaurant are torn into pieces for the bread component, which gets a heavy coat of cinnamon, sugar and nutmeg.
After baking, the bread pudding is topped with melted caramel.
Kevin said that for the Cunningham’s Feed recipe, the spice make the difference.
