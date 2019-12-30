Despite being born and raised in Nebraska, I just can’t bring myself to like winter. I know it’s necessary to keep insect populations low, and some plants need it for germination and some other processes to occur, but the lack of non-dormant plants just makes me sad. So I turn to indoor plants for my chlorophyll needs. Personally, most of my plants are succulents and cacti. Partly because I like the aesthetic of them, but also because they tend to be pretty forgiving in terms of care. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve definitely accidentally killed plenty of them. But you learn more from mistakes than you do from successes, so I’d highly recommend giving them a chance, even if you don’t have a green thumb.
This week I’m going to focus on air plants, which are a very specific kind of succulent. They are so called because they don’t have roots like a normal plant would. Air plants don’t need traditional roots, they get all of their nutrients and water from the air around them. They can have roots, but they are used for attachment because air plants are epiphytes. An epiphyte is any plant that grows on another plant, without being parasitic. For example, some air plants are native to rainforests, and grow in the pockets of trees. Ferns, orchids, and Christmas cactus also fall into the category of epiphyte. Air plants are split into two categories, xeric and mesic. Xeric are from very dry climates like deserts, and mesic are the type that are native to rainforests.
Air plants do best in bright indirect light, so maybe put them in a room that gets a lot of light, but keep them away from the window where the direct light would be. I keep mine in my office, and they seem to be doing well. Because they don’t have roots, air plants can’t be watered like a typical plant. There are, however, a few different ways to do it. Some people use a spray bottle and mist their plants. Depending on the environment and humidity, you could be misting the plants every other day. Another method is to rinse the plants under the tap. I’m not a fan of this method because I like to let the chlorine evaporate out of the water before I water any of my plants. The last method and the one that I use is to soak the air plants in water for three to four hours. Then I flip them upside down and let them dry on a paper towel. The plants being upside down is very important, because the air plants will rot if there is water trapped between the leaves. I try to do this every three to four weeks, but I’m human and forget sometimes, but the plants are pretty forgiving about it. If you keep an eye on the plants, and the leaves start to curl at the edges, or the tips start to turn brown, you likely need to increase your watering schedule. The main dangers to watch for with air plants are overwatering, and not allowing the plants to dry out.
Air plants are a great place to get started on having green, growing plants inside of your home. They don’t have roots, so they don’t need soil, which can be messy, and they only need watered every three to four weeks, depending on the method that you choose. They do well in low light environments, so they’re great for offices and apartments. And air plants are pretty forgiving as far as plants go, as long as you don’t let water sit inside of the leaf spaces, or soak them for too long. I wish all of you a Happy New Year with lots of plants. If you have any questions or would like to suggest a topic for me to write about, feel free to contact me at the Buffalo County Extension Office, at 308-236-1235, or mearnest2@unl.edu.
