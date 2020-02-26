KEARNEY — When Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, observant Roman Catholics between the ages of 14 and 60 will abstain from eating meat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays throughout Lent, including Good Friday, April 10.
Roman Catholic faithful were once forbidden from eating meat every Friday throughout the year because Friday is said to be the day Jesus was crucified. That rule was relaxed in 1966. Today, meatless Fridays are the rule only during Lent.
As is tradition, the St. James Council No. 1728 of the Kearney Knights of Columbus will hold Friday fish fries at the Old Town Hall. Nearly 40 people come together to put on the dinners, starting the night before.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, crowds will devour 100 pounds of cod, 50 pounds of pollack and 40 pounds of shrimp, along with 200 baked potatoes, 30 pounds of french fries, 30 pounds of coleslaw and nearly 200 dinner rolls.
Those evenings of good food and camaraderie are a beam of light in the contemplative period of Lent and its dietary restrictions.
Why, some ask, are these dietary rules in place?
Abstaining from eating the meat from a flesh animal is a symbolic way of honoring Christ’s flesh sacrifice. Some say it is a symbolic rejection of carnal behavior.
The Rev, Stephanie Swinnea, rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Kearney, said the first recorded period of the 40 days of Lent came in the Canons of the first Council of Nicea (AD 325; can.5.) This likely was influenced by the standard practice of 40 days of prescribed fast for candidates of baptism, which was an imitation of the 40-day fasts of Moses, Elijah and Jesus.
“There are actually only 36 fast days in Lent because Sunday, the Day of the Lord, is never a fast day,” Swinnea said.
Parishioners at St. George Orthodox Church in Kearney forgo not only meat, but also eggs and dairy, throughout the 40 days of Lent.
The Rev. Christopher Morris said, “This was the universal Christian practice during the earlier centuries of the church, and the orthodox churches have kept it essentially unchanged.”
For Roman Catholics, only one meal a day — in the evening — was permitted during Lent in the early days of the church. But by the ninth century, those rules loosened. Fish was allowed throughout the Middle Ages, and by the 15th century, dairy also was allowed.
“Not eating meat on Friday is important, but it’s not the only important thing about Lent,” said the Rev. Joe Hannappel, pastor at Kearney’s St. James Catholic Church.
“The important part of fasting is to fast from sin. Also, fasting and abstaining from meat are meant to connect people with the poor, for whom fasting is not a choice. If you have more than you need, giving alms to the poor helps you identify with them and connect to their situation in life,” he said.