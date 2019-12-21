PLEASANTON — Megan and Jordan Axmann are on top of the world. The couple has two wonderful children — Kaden, 4, and Kameryn, 3 — and they’re living in a new home they built on the bluff that overlooks their town.
“We like our location and we like the people of Pleasanton,” Megan said, while seated at the table in the dining area that’s a part of their home’s great room.
Looking out the dining room window, she added, “We like that our backyard still is in the country.”
Just over the hill, about five or six blocks away, is Pleasanton Public School.
Like many young couples, Megan and Jordan invested quite a lot of their own labor into the home’s construction, and they’ll wait until later to finish the basement. The home encompasses 1,700 square feet at ground level and another 1,700 square feet downstairs.
Don Ripp, owner of Don Ripp Construction, provided a lot of sound guidance helping the Axmanns turn their dream of a new home into a reality, they said.
“He was awesome to work with,” Jordan said.
“He always had good ideas,” Morgan added.
In addition to a number of floor plan tweaks to enlarge a closet and main bathroom, Ripp suggested a built-in display shelf up high in the great room. It is the perfect place for Megan to place holiday decorations, just below the peak of the vaulted ceiling.
Although Ripp Construction handled most of the building chores, it was a given that Jordan would fit the ductwork for the home. He works with his father at Axmann Heating & Air. Megan is a partner in Diva’s Floral Shop in Kearney. Megan’s talent as a florist and eye for color are apparent throughout the home, which is tastefully festooned for the holidays.
After construction, she painted most of the interior, while Jordan handled ductwork, installed flooring and laid sod. Putting in the lawn was hard work, he said, but it helped keep the project on budget, as did leaving the basement unfinished.
The Axmanns chose wood-like vinyl flooring for the kitchen and living room. The look is attractive, realistic and durable.
“A lot of the things we wanted were so they would withstand the children,” Megan said.
The couple have up-sized considerably from their former 900-square-foot residence. Although it was a tight fit for the four Axmanns, the small place was a good training ground. Megan said she learned to paint while they lived there.
Bright, earthy gray is the dominant wall color in Megan and Jordan’s new home. She said the neutral walls are perfect with contrasting colors that really pop.
Jordan and Megan like their kitchen. It’s large enough to be functional and efficient enough that it doesn’t compromise living space. Cabinetry is modern, with soft-close drawers and doors. Appliances are black stainless to hide fingerprints. Megan’s sister fashioned a wood protective cover for the cooktop range.
Unlike many new homes, there’s not an island, but the “peninsula” does allow for casual food service.
The laundry and mud room are the first stop when arriving home and stepping inside from the two-car garage. There’s plenty of space to process a family’s worth of clothes, and shelving fashioned by Jordan helps keep things tidy with coats and snow boots.
Megan and Jordan’s master bedroom, along with their children’s two bedrooms, are close to each other on the south side of the house. Megan said she and Jordan wanted to be close to the kids. Kaden picked a football motif for his bedroom, while Kameryn likes her purple walls.
The master bath has a luxurious walk-in shower — tiled by Jordan — and tandem sinks. The bedroom opens to the deck on the east side of the house. A large concrete patio sits beneath the deck and is a handy spot for Jordan’s homemade smoker. Chrome exhaust trim on the smoke stack completes the look.
Megan and Jordan moved into their new place on Dec. 15, 2018.
After a year, they say there’s not much they would change, except that Jordan would like a larger garage, and they’re both looking forward to the future when they can finish the basement.
Jordan said he’s impressed that heating and cooling are so economical.
“It’s a lot more energy efficient, thanks to tighter windows and construction,” he said.
Megan said she’s satisfied with everything. “I don’t think there’s anything I would change. I love the kitchen and living room and how the whole family can be together.”
