Amy Bivona loves the new home she shares with husband Jon Vandeventer, but before the love came heartbreak.
The spring and fall couple — she’s 42 and he’s 62 — owned a 1910 home built on the same spot as their new home, but were forced to bulldoze the old place when they discovered it lacked a foundation.
The decision came after Amy and Jon sank a sizable investment into refurbishing and redecorating the old place. However, they mutually arrived at the painful realization that owning a structure built on compacted soil, instead of a stone or concrete foundation, was inviting disaster.
“Jon had the same struggle as I had. The other house had history, curb appeal and character,” Amy said. “Our backyard neighbor had grown up in the house. We had put so much into it, but do you throw good money after bad?”
Earlier this month — standing near the oversize island that commands the gleaming new kitchen that’s the heart of her new home — Amy said it was difficult, but the decision to demolish the 1910 place and build new was the only logical path for Jon and her.
“It would have caved in this year,” Amy said about 2019’s rainy spring and summer. Lacking the proper underpinning to survive a soupy, unstable footing, she believes the old house certainly would have collapsed.
Jon and Amy closed the 1910 house chapter of their lives on Dec. 17, 2018, the date they moved into their new home.
Built on the same lot in north Kenesaw as the old one, the new place has loads of curb appeal, is packed with modern conveniences and brandishes an interior treatment that showcases Amy’s flair for design and decor.
The home encompasses nearly 4,000 square feet. It has four bedrooms, a three-car garage, and three full baths and two half-baths.
Jon has five adult children. Amy’s daughter, Lauryn, is a junior at Kenesaw High School, and occupies a large basement bedroom. Also living in the new home are a dog, Cutie, and a trio of cats, Gigi, Sweetie and Hazel. The felines have their own hangout in the basement, while Cutie has a dog grooming station in the laundry room. Amy can pamper the gold-coated pet in a special shower stall with a shower head and controls placed lower than normal, which puts them within easy reach while shampooing Cutie.
Why build in Kenesaw?
Amy said the school is great, and geography favors Kenesaw. It’s nearly an equal distance to Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney.
“I’m a Kearney girl. I can be in Kearney in 30 minutes,” Amy said, “And Jon’s business, Husker Power Products, is in Hastings.”
Another check mark in its favor, Kenesaw has a quiet, kicked-back vibe. Jon can relax on the front porch, or the couple can entertain family and friends on the patio with a gas fire pit, grill and television on the back of the home.
Doors to the three-car garage also are on the back side of the home. Placing the trio of openings in the back preserves the garage-free look of the attractive front elevation. The home’s appearance benefits from the long, covered front porch and multiple roof lines that help disguise the sheer size of the 4,000-square-foot structure.
Amy smiles as she talks about the kitchen. Its most commanding feature is the 8-foor X 4-foot Cambria-topped center island that doubles as a place to take informal meals and as a place to prepare them.
“I like to cook and to bake, so this is the heart of our home,” Amy said.
The kitchen’s base color is white. Shaker-style cabinets are complemented with splashy chrome handles and pulls. The concrete tile backsplash mixes white and black flourishes. Contrasting the white and chrome are the wood hood around the exhaust fan and the wood floor that extends into the adjoining living room and dining room.
In fact, there’s a lot of wood flooring in Amy and Jon’s home, including the bedrooms upstairs, the stairway and most traffic areas, excluding the laundry and mudroom, which is floored with dark charcoal ceramic tile.
“I really like the warmth of the color,” Amy said about the dark wood flooring.
Large windows wrap around the formal dining area, and the airy, open theme continues into the living room, which features a large wraparound sectional sofa. A burly stone fireplace adds texture and serves as the living room’s focal point.
To the side of the fireplace stands a tan leather chair that manages to steal its share of attention. With a chrome frame and assorted reading materials nearby, the chair might look more at home in a doctor’s office, but Amy said she’s happy to have a place where she can curl up and read.
“Believe it or not, that chair is really comfortable,” she said.
Above the living room is a ceiling that’s 11 feet high. In the kitchen, the ceiling dips to 9 feet.
Connected to the kitchen-dining room area is the master suite with a tray ceiling. A large walk-in closet and the master bath leave plenty of space to prepare for the day or for a relaxing evening.
Near the tandem sinks is a large walk-in shower. Heated tile adds to the comfort of the bath in colder seasons.
Amy reserved one of the ground-floor bedrooms as a place to display heirloom furniture. The well-preserved dresser, cedar chest and other furnishings make the place into a “family room,” she said.
The basement provides a large area to entertain, including college football parties. Trappings of Amy’s favorite team, Penn State, comingle with Jon’s Nebraska Huskers.
Daughter Lauryn’s room occupies a corner of the basement. It’s outstanding feature is a chalkboard wall containing encouraging and inspirational words from her friends.
What is Amy’s favorite part of the new house? It’s the kitchen that combines lots of classy style along with plenty of room to enjoy a favorite pastime: cooking and baking.
“I love to cook and bake. This is the heart of the home,” she said.
