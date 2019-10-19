SHELTON — During their marriage, Janelle and Brian Gegg have built three homes, so on their third attempt, the Shelton couple confidently could check off all of the boxes.
Location: Living on the east side of Shelton, they’re only 25 or 30 minutes from Kearney, Hastings or Grand Island and 50 minutes from her family in Overton.
- Contractor: They appreciate the guidance and attention to detail that Knaggs Construction delivered.
- Efficiency: Owning a Knaggs house ensures optimum energy savings.
- Diversions: Brian has room to home-brew beer and Janelle has space for crafts. Soon they’ll add a pingpong table in the kids’ basement fun room.
- Convenience: He’s the superintendent and she’s the media specialist, and they’re just a few blocks from work at Shelton Public Schools.
- Neighborhood: Their home is one of the newly built houses on Chalma Lane in east Shelton.
Welcome: The residents of Shelton are friendly. In fact, the Geggs say everyone in town seems open and proud of their community.
With their education careers, Janelle and Brian have lived in Beatrice, Battle Creek, Weeping Water, Odell and Shelton.
Having lived in five different towns and even more houses, the couple developed a list of desires and good ideas, and tried to incorporate what they’ve learned from experience into their new place in Shelton.
They desired a craftsman appearance, and accomplished the look and feel in the layout and furnishings of their open-concept layout.
Brian’s favorite feature is the built-in bookcases that surround the large-screen TV in the living room. Janelle said she loved the large, south-facing window in the kitchen. Herbs grow in decorative pots in the large sunny space, and she can see the neighbors’ place and the Gegg family garden.
When she’s preparing food, the open concept kitchen keeps her in contact with Brian and their kids as they lounge in the living room or tend to homework.
The Gegg kids are Kellen, 15; Sidney, 14; and Erin, 12.
Considering the ages of their children, Janelle and Brian were eager to build their dream house and move in; however, the rainy spring and summer of 2019 was uncooperative. It nearly broke their spirits living with their three children in a 700-square-foot apartment and receiving a call every few days from Gene and Julie Knaggs that rainfall was causing yet another building delay.
It was a long and strenuous process, but the extra time for construction was worth it, they said.
Knaggs Construction’s reputation for energy-efficient homes is not an accident, Brian and Janelle said. The builder takes extra time to throughly caulk every place that air might sneak in or out of the home.
“Your biggest energy loss,” Brian said, “is air penetration in the building envelope.”
Knaggs added R-60 insulation in the attic, and employed energy-conserving heating and cooling systems. Even the water heater is energy saving, with a heat pump that extracts heat from air in the utility room. Janelle said the furnace room actually gets chilly because the water heater is extracting the warmth.
Rounding out the energy conservation strategy are LED fixtures and lights throughout the house. In case they opt for them in the future, there’s room on the south-facing hip roof to install electric generating solar panels. Knaggs also built in space for the necessary electrical panels in the utility room.
The Geggs’ home has a handsome, homey craftsman feel. Shaker-style features abound in kitchen cupboards and interior doorways. Brian specified quarter-sawn oak to bring out the distinctive tiger-stripe grain.
Janelle’s kitchen has acres of counter top space for food preparation. The large center island has three seating spaces and even more space for preparation and serving. She can tuck away appliances such as blenders and other noisy contraptions on the counter in the walk-in pantry.
“I really wanted a lot of counter space,” Janelle said. “I’m so happy that Brian convinced me to get the gas stove. It heats up so much more quickly, and you have more control of the heat.”
Rounding out the appliances is a refrigerator with dual ice makers.
The home has its master suite on the ground floor along with bedrooms for the two daughters, Sidney and Erin. The Geggs’ son, Kellen, sleeps in the basement.
Most of the ground level has hardwood hickory floors. Bathrooms are tiled. Carpet makes the basement more comfortable.
Downstairs is a large wraparound couch facing the big television on the wall. Brian’s home-brewing room is in one corner of the basement and Janelle’s craft room is in the opposite corner.
“I like to experiment,” Brian said about his hobby. “For $15 or $20 in ingredients I can get five gallons of beer.”
Janelle said her daughters often are busy in the craft room. “The girls are very artistic.”
The home has a three-car garage and small patio with natural grain ceiling for a cozy feel.
The Geggs planted their lawn late in the summer. The cooler temperatures prevented weeds from germinating, Brian said.
The couple said they anticipated as much as possible in planning and building their new home. As a result of their good planning, there isn’t much they would change, except for the placement of some light fixtures. For example, a pair of fixtures light the landing on the basement stairs, where one fixture would be OK, and lights aren’t quite centered over the dining room table.
Although it’s impossible to anticipate everything, the Geggs said they’re grateful that Knaggs Construction devoted so much attention and shared so much advice.
“Their experience definitely helped us make better decisions,” Janelle said.
