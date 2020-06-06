KEARNEY — It all started in a raspberry patch.
That’s what Kim Stover remembers about becoming a Lutheran pastor.
He’d been selling Ensure for nine years. He was nearly 40. “I liked what I was doing, but I asked myself, is this what I want to do for the next 25 years?”
One Sunday afternoon he was picking raspberries in his garden and pondering the poetry of a hymn when suddenly there was dead silence.
“I thought I heard someone talking to me, so I turned around to see who was there, but I knew I was alone. I heard a voice from behind say, ‘What have you always wanted to do?’”
He went back to picking raspberries, but that voice spoke again. It said, “I want to be a pastor.”
Then came another voice: “Why haven’t you done it?”
He heard himself respond, ‘I’ve been afraid.’’
The voice said, “Don’t you know I’ll be with you?’”
He stood there thinking that he was going crazy, “but it was all true.”
He headed inside, handed the raspberry pail to his wife Sue and said, “I think I know what I need to do with the rest of my life. I want to be a pastor.”
Sue was not surprised. “I always thought this might happen,” she said.
That was 36 years ago. Stover, now 69, has served in prisons and pediatric intensive care wards. He led Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. He officially retired Monday. He has learned that one’s simple presence is the supreme gift.
Ravenna roots
Born in Ravenna, Stover found the pastor’s words at Ravenna’s Bethlehem Lutheran Church “a little mysterious. The whole experience of the congregation, the devoutness of people, and the music — there was nothing else like it in society,” he said.
His mother, Dorothea, hoped one of her three sons would become a pastor. Her family, German immigrants named Gruber, had arrived in the U.S. in the 1850s. Members of five successive generations of Grubers had gone into ministry, “but I broke the cycle. I didn’t go,” Stover said. Neither did his two older brothers.
“I didn’t think I was smart enough to learn Greek and Hebrew, and I had too many questions. Back then, you were told, ‘Don’t ask questions. They’ll think you don’t have faith,’” he said.
Life lessons
In 1969, he graduated from Ravenna High School and studied elementary education at Concordia Teachers College in Seward. He took a brief detour as director of Christian development at Zion Lutheran Church in Stamford, Conn.
In 1972, he married his high school sweetheart, Sue Warrick. They settled in Ravenna, where Stover taught for three years.
From there, he sold farm shop supplies in Buffalo and Kearney counties. He then sold a new product called Ensure for Ross Laboratories in central Nebraska. Then came his raspberry patch conversion.
Lessons from ‘the hole’
In 1990, he headed to Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, Ohio. During his third year, he had to do a paid internship. He asked for a tough assignment, and he got one at the nearby Orient Correctional Facility, a minimum security prison.
When he arrived, the pastoral supervisor assigned him to “make calls in the hole.” The “hole” was a place where inmates who had broken prison rules were isolated.
“I just walked from cell to cell and said, ‘How are you doing?’ Most of them couldn’t cope with confinement. That led to other conversations. I heard horrific stories about the things that had happened to them and the things they did that landed them in jail,” he said.
“At Christmas, I got quite depressed. A church gave each inmate five Christmas cards to send out, “but that reminded them that the woman they’d married was no longer talking to them, or that their mother had died. It hit them really hard. That was overwhelming,” he said.
‘No easy answers’
The following summer, having again asked for a tough assignment, he did clinical pastoral education in the pediatric intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital in Columbus. He worked with “mothers of newborns or SIDS babies or children with cancer.
“I learned that there are no easy answers. Sometimes there aren’t answers at all,” he said. “A lot of dumb things are said to mothers that make God out to be an idiot.
“I learned that I don’t need a sign from God to explain things. I learned that my non-anxious presence was all that was needed. I didn’t need a 140 IQ or to memorize Scripture; I just needed to be with them,” he said.
In 1994, he earned his master’s of divinity. Sue, meanwhile, got a master’s degree from Trinity. After four years at a Lutheran church in Springboro, Ohio, they returned to Nebraska. Stover became pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth, a new church created from three rural churches merging into one. Sue became director of lay ministries. “It was a wonderful place to do ministry,” he said.
Wayne and beyond
Eight years later, he became pastor at what he called the “unique” Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Wayne. It had begun as one church, but during World War II, it had split over the use of the German language in services. When lightning burned down the English-language church, the congregations decided to merge.
“There were a lot of good things about that church, but it was still fundamentally two churches. Everybody was excited about being one church, but a lot of things that got left behind were more important to them than they realized,” he said.
After a few years, he and Sue resigned and re-evaluated their life. They now were empty-nesters. Daughter Andrea was a freshman in college in North Carolina. Their two sons, Jeremy and Josh, were married. “Hundreds of (ministerial) jobs were being advertised, but no one was hiring due to the Great Recession of 2010,” he said.
When Josh invited them to join him in Atlanta, they did.
Interim ministry
Meanwhile. Stover had had 100 hours of training in interim ministry work, so he spent two years as an interim minister at a church in Durham, N.C.
“The dean of the Duke Divinity School was down the street, and here I am, this guy from Nebraska, in a pulpit with world-renowned scholars and professors with PhDs. Every time I got into the pulpit I knew there were so many things I could say that might be wrong,” he said.
But by now, he knew something else: “If you are a good pastor, you can will be patient and endure and wait for God to speak.”
Next came another two-year interim assignment which became permanent. “We had a good time, joy was restored,” he said.
Retirement looms
Now 69 and a grandfather of five, Stover knew it was time to retire. The family line of Lutheran pastors continues; daughter Andrea is a Lutheran minister in Welcome, N.C. He described the ministry as “an incredibly rich experience.”
He said, “The breadth and depth of life’s challenges should ask us all to be kinder. We just don’t know what people are going through on so many different levels. Kindness is in short supply,” he said.