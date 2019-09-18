KEARNEY — Frida Geisler always wanted to ride in a police car.
“She always liked guys in uniform,” her daughter Nancy Lyon said
So when Geisler turned 90 last Saturday, her family surprised her with a special gift — a ride in a police car the next day.
Geisler enjoyed it even though the Sunday adventure made her nervous.
Lyon said, “It is one thing to always want to do something, but when you get the opportunity, nerves can set in.”
To calm Geisler’s nerves, Officer Jace Schanou first took her on a tour of the station. He showed her the command center and dispatch.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Lyon said Geisler was fascinated with the taser and compared it to a “hot shot,” like a cattle prod.
“They took her around for 20 to 30 minutes, and she relaxed. She forgot to be nervous,” Lyon said.
Geisler was born in Germany in 1929. After World War II, she wanted to come to America because she had worked as a nanny for a U.S. serviceman in Germany.
In 1953, she arrived at Ellis Island. She then took a train to Grand Island, where two aunts met her. They lived in nearby Palmer.
After living with an aunt briefly, Geisler moved to an all-female boarding house in Grand Island.
One Sunday, she went home with a roommate for dinner and happened to meet Bern Geisler. She and Bern were married in 1955 and spent their life on a farm near Pleasanton.
The couple raised four children: Steve of Riverdale; Heide Epley of Pleasanton; and Lyon and Jimmy Geisler, of Kearney.
Bern died in 2010. Geisler has 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. She moved in August to Cambridge Court at 4107 Central Ave.
On Sunday, after touring the police station, Schanou gave Geisler a ride in a police car from the station at 2025 Avenue A to Cambridge Court. Her granddaughter, Alicia Lyon, rode with her in the back seat. They were joined by two officers in training, Officer Lacie Lindner and Officer Matt Young.
Along the way, they stopped at the scene of an accident. “The call came in, and they happened to be right there, so they stopped until other assistance arrived,” Lyon said.
When the squad car pulled up at Cambridge Court, Geisler’s friends and relatives were waiting with a 90th birthday cake. The last thing Geisler told Schanou before he departed was, “Drive safe. I hope you get to use your hot shot today.”
“It was pretty overwhelming for her,” Lyon said. “But Officer Schanou went above and beyond to calm her apprehensiveness. The only traffic violation she ever got was a parking ticket. Frida kept saying that she’d never been so close to a police car or police officers.”
Lyon said her mother, who has some dementia, was “fascinated” with the idea of riding in a police car, “but her life experience is that if you are that close to an officer, you’re in trouble or they’re delivering bad news. We wanted to help her see police officers in a different light.”
Lyon said her mother’s only skirmish with the law was that long-ago parking ticket. “She just hoped people didn’t think she was getting arrested.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.