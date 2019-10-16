LEXINGTON — Every October for the last five years, Deb Stuchlik has taken breast cancer patients fly-fishing on the Snake River in Cherry County. She has never had breast cancer, but she finds joy in helping women who have.

Stuchlik of Lexington is part of Casting for Recovery, a national non-profit offering fly-fishing retreats for breast cancer patients in any stage of the disease, from treatment to recovery. Founded in Manchester, Vt., in 1996, it was launched in Nebraska in 2011.

On paper, its goal is to help women rebuild muscles that have been damaged by chemotherapy and radiation, but its emotional benefits far surpass that.

“I know that cancer of any kind can strike anyone at any time. It doesn’t discriminate,” Stuchlik said. “If I can give back to cancer patients by doing something I love, I like to do that.”

The three-day retreat is based at The Prairie Club, a golf resort near Merrick Reservoir on the banks of the Snake River south of Valentine.

Most of the attendees have never fly-fished, so they spend the first two days indoors learning about casting, entomology, bugs, and tying flies. They also meet with medical experts and share their experiences with each other.

On the third day, each participant and a private guide (“river helper”) from the Snake River Sportsmen’s Club head out to the Snake River at 8 a.m. to fish for rainbow trout and brown trout. Stuchlik, a river helper, relishes the opportunity to be a fly-fishing mentor for a new enthusiast.

“There’s a lot of river, so we all spread out,” Stuchlik said. “The women are always surprised at how much strength they have. By the end of the afternoon, they don’t want to leave. They ask, with regret, ‘Is it time to go already?’”

On the evening of the third day the group gathers for dinner for the last time. Fly-fishing guides sit with the women they’ve fished with all day.

After the meal, each woman tells her story and receives an award.

“Their stories about how much they’ve overcome amaze me,” said Stuchlik. “Some are young. Some have children. One woman told how she was pregnant when she learned she had breast cancer. She decided to delay her treatment until she delivered to make sure her baby was healthy. You hear what they’ve gone through and you realize how fortunate you are. It’s heartening to see how much they share with each other and how much they help each other.”

Casting for Recovery began in Valentine in October 2011. It was initially held once a year each fall, but for the last three years, a spring session has been added at Ponca State Park near Sioux City on the Missouri River.

“So many women were interested in attending that we expanded it,” said Linda Lovgren, CFR’s Nebraska program coordinator.

The retreat, including rooms, meals and fishing gear such as waders and fly rods, is free to participants. They pay only the cost of getting there. Donations to CFR cover the rest.

Each retreat is limited to 14 women primarily because “we’ve found that 14 is a perfect number for the interaction we hope the women will have with each other,” Lovgren said.

Although men can also get breast cancer, the retreat is for women only.

“We want women to be able to ask questions. There’s a type of camaraderie that happens when it’s just women,” Stuchlik said.

Applications can be submitted online.

Last year, CFR received 80 applications for the 28 slots available at the two 2018 retreats, so a drawing is held to determine who will attend. Women may attend just once, but those who don’t get accepted are welcome to apply again. Any woman who has ever had breast cancer is eligible, even if she has been cancer-free for 15 or 20 years.

“Those still in treatment need to get written permission from a doctor to be sure they’re capable of handling the amount of activity involved,” Stuchlik said.

Nebraska also accepts applications from South Dakota women because that state has no CFR program.

Stuchlik and her husband Greg — who is a CFR guide, too — are humbled by, and grateful for, their small part in Casting for Recovery.

“It’s a good way for us to give back and share our passion with them. Once you do it, you want to keep doing it,” she said.

“I always think, ‘I get to go fishing and have a day on the river.’ It’s always fun to teach someone something new, but when you get down on the river and hear their stories, it truly impacts how you view life,” she said, adding that CFR is recommended by 100 percent of participants.

“Women tell us, ‘You changed our lives.’ They keep in contact with each other. They develop a bond,” she said. “I get teary. Doing this makes me realize how fortunate I am.”

