KEARNEY — There are no quick, easy solutions to the many issues that affect export market access for U.S. ag products.
However, Ambassador Gregg Doud, chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, said Tuesday part of the solution is the first phase agreement to settle some U.S.-China tariff battles that was signed in January.
Doud, the keynote speaker at the 32nd annual Governor’s Ag Conference in Kearney, said declines in overall U.S. ag export values — the $141 billion in 2019 was down more than $3 billion from 2018 — are a “real challenge.”
He said the challenge includes competition from ag exporting countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Ukraine with low currency rates compared to the U.S. dollar. That makes their commodities less expensive.
As the U.S. economy had remained strong, that’s not the case for some key importers. Doud said Japan, the fourth largest export market for U.S. agriculture, saw economic growth decline by more than 6 percent in the last quarter of 2019.
“That was before the coronavirus,” he added.
Those are a few examples of issues unrelated to the U.S.-China trade war that have made it more difficult for U.S. ag products to compete, said Doud, a Mankato, Kan., native who previously was president of the Commodity Markets Council, senior professional staff member for the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association chief economist.
Higher U.S. and world production of commodities also affects exports. “That’s a whole lot of meat (or grain) we have to find something to do with,” Doud said.
The coronavirus has become another trade factor. He said that when the outbreak in China resulted in orders for people to stay home, “we didn’t have people at the ports to drive the trucks ... It really got us bottled up.”
Such labor issues are starting to be resolved there, but are being seen in South Korea and other places, he added.
China agreement fixes
Tariffs and other trade access issues in China and other countries continue to be a focus for U.S. ag producers and farm organizations.
A September analysis by Nebraska Farm Bureau Chief Economist Jay Rempe estimated retaliatory tariffs on U.S. ag exports could cost Nebraska producers $943 million in revenues for 2019. The 2018 farm level income losses estimated in an earlier analysis were $695 million to more than $1 billion.
The hardest hit commodities listed in those reports were soybeans, corn and pork.
Doud said Tuesday completing the ag component in the phase one deal with China required 33 meetings with his China counterpart.
“There are 57 things we fixed,” he said. “I think we fixed everything we knew of except one.”
He later told the Hub that each of those 57 technical fixes has a timeline ranging from a few days to several months. “So far, we’re doing really well,” Doud said. “Despite the coronavirus, we haven’t missed a deadline yet.”
He also said the conversation with China has changed. There now will be monthly meetings between career-level trade staff in both countries, quarterly meetings at his administrative level and two meetings a year between chief trade representatives.
Doud said if an issue isn’t resolved or a commitment isn’t fulfilled, the aggrieved country “has the ability to apply tariffs proportionate to the issue and the other country can’t retaliate.”
A big step in progress is to have approved-to-export-to-China lists of an estimated 2,000 U.S. meat and dairy companies.
Doud said the approval process for poultry started in mid-November and it took 60 days before the first poultry was sent to China. Pork also has worked through the process.
In about a week, a similar 60-day process will start to work through details such as the approved facilities list and labeling requirements, Doud said.
He told the Hub that Australia has sent a lot of beef to China, but its future supplies will be hurt by recent drought and wildfire damages.
“Our hope is that we can get our products in there (China), especially more beef,” Doud added. “... Beef demand around the world is bigger than we can supply, especially grain-fed.”
Soybean sales tough
He acknowledged that regaining soybean sales to China won’t be a “short-term situation,” because Brazil has ramped up production as a lower-cost exporter with a slower-growing economy.
“It will be difficult, but I’d rather have a strong economy than the alternative,” Doud said.
One help came March 2 when China approved a tariff “exclusion.” He said that makes U.S. soybeans subject to the same tariff rate Brazil pays.
The Brazil soybean harvest is 75 percent done and will be a record crop, Doud said, which also is a market growth issue for U.S. growers.
“By fall, it becomes our time,” he said. Doud believes U.S. growers can see soybean sales equal to or better than the totals seen before the past two years of higher tariffs.
“But what’s normal now is hard to say,” he added.