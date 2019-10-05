LINCOLN — Applications are being accepted for the 2020 Corn and Soy Ambassador Program sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Growers and Soybean associations.
The year-long program is for 10 college students interested in learning more about agriculture and how to be better industry advocates.
Three seminars will feature such topics as federal policies, the role of checkoff programs, and advocacy and leadership opportunities, and there is a summer agribusiness industry tour.
Participants also will help promote the growers’ associations at events such as Husker Harvest Days and Soybean Field Management Days.
Each student completing the program will receive a $500 scholarship.
Some program funds are provided by the Nebraska Corn and Soybean boards.
The deadline is Nov. 22 to submit complete an Ambassador Program application, which is posted at necga.org.
Contact Morgan Wrich at 402-438-6459 or mwrich@necga.com, or Lori Luebbe at 402-441-3239 or lori@nebraskasoybeans.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.