GRAND ISLAND — Brian and Ann Marie Bosshamer of Amherst have been named grand marshals on Aug. 26 during the 2019 Nebraska State Fair.
The Grand Marshal Program honors individuals who have made significant contributions within their county fair communities.
“Each year, we select individuals who represent what it means to be dedicated to agriculture and their community,” said Chelsey Jungck, state fair chief of events and entertainment.
Selection starts with a nomination process.
The description of the Bosshamers’ contributions includes Brian’s years as a Buffalo County Extension educator and leader of the 4-H program, during which he was instrumental in implementing Lamb Camp and Life on the Farm programs, and the Lottery Pig Show.
Ann Marie volunteered countless hours coordinating and announcing at the market livestock shows at Buffalo County fairs.
Both are involved with the 4-H Sale Committee at the Nebraska State Fair and with Kearney’s Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic and Gateway Farm Expo.