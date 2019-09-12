KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Agricultural Association (Fair) Board gave final approval Tuesday to a property tax asking of $1,096,500 for the fiscal year 2020 budget.
A tax resolution approved earlier was sent to and approved by the Buffalo County Board of Supervisors.
Fairgrounds Manager Dave Roseberry said the total is 3.5 percent higher than last fiscal year, primarily to pay off early the debt on the Buffalo County Exposition Center, which was built after the former grandstand building was destroyed by a May 2008 tornado. That could be accomplished within two to three years.
Roseberry said his 2019 fair report to the board had no big news. Gate receipts were similar to recent years, while the attendance for the carnival and concerts was down slightly.
