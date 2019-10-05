BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply Company and the National 4-H Council are hosting the annual Fall Paper Clover fundraiser from which proceeds are used for scholarships to 4-H members to attend conferences, camps and other programs.
The goal is $1 million.
Tractor Supply customers can purchase paper clovers in stores nationwide from Wednesday through Oct. 20 or donate online when making purchases at tractorsupply.com.
Each donation benefits youths in the state in which it was collected.
In the past nine years, Tractor Supply and the National 4-H Council have raised more than $13 million, including more than $917,000 last spring.
Find more information at tractorsupply.com/4H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.