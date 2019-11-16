HASTINGS — James and JT Choquette of the Choquette Family Ranch near Upland recently received the 2019 Rangeman’s Award from the Nebraska Section of the Society for Range Management Society for Range Management at the organization’s annual meeting.
It recognizes ranchers and ranch families who exemplify a strong land ethic.
Five generations of Choquettes have farmed and ranched in south-central Nebraska for nearly 130 years. A focus on different grazing methods and improved soil health began 30 years ago and includes:
- Dividing pastures into small paddocks for intensive rotational grazing that allows plant recovery time.
- Reseeding low production areas to a mix of plants, legumes and pollinators.
- Adding plants that increase soil carbon and have more soil health benefits.
- Managing grazing to minimize disturbance and optimize root systems.
“Our focus is to spend less and grow more,” James Choquette said. “We are managing our operation to compliment and work with nature, to work with the natural prairie environment.”
