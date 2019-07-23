LINCOLN — Corn had reached dough stage and soybeans were setting pods by the end of last week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, but maturity of both crops continued to trail last year and the five-year average.
Corn condition was rated at 77 percent good to excellent, 18 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor, with 40 percent silking, compared to 80 percent last year and 70 percent on average, and 2 percent at dough stage, compared to 19 percent last year and 10 percent on average.
Soybeans were rated at 73 percent good to excellent, 22 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor, with 46 percent blooming, compared to 76 percent last year and 71 percent on average, and 8 percent setting pods, compared to 37 percent last year and 25 percent on average.
Reports for other crops included:
- Winter wheat — 82 percent good to excellent, 14 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor, with 33 percent harvested, compared to 79 percent last year and 76 percent on average.
- Sorghum — 80 percent good to excellent and 20 percent fair, with 17 percent headed, compared to 34 percent last year and 22 percent on average.
- Pasture and range — 83 percent good to excellent, 14 percent fair and 3 percent poor or very poor.