LINCOLN — Nebraska’s corn and soybeans have narrowed the maturity gap, but still lag behind last year and the five-year average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Corn condition is rated at 74 percent good to excellent, 19 percent fair and 7 percent poor or very poor, with 80 percent at dough stage compared to 93 percent last year and 90 percent on average.
The 36 percent dented trails 56 percent last year and 49 percent on average.
Soybeans are rated at 73 percent good to excellent, 21 percent fair and 6 percent poor or very poor, with 86 percent setting pods compared to 95 percent last year and 94 percent on average.
Other reports were:
- Sorghum — 82 percent good to excellent, 16 percent fair and 2 percent poor or very poor, with 21 percent coloring compared to 59 percent last year and 48 percent on average.
- Pasture and range — 82 percent good to excellent, 14 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor.