LINCOLN — Nine young Nebraska agriculture leaders, including Nate Lundeen of Minden and Alex Voichoskie of Wilcox, traveled to Washington, D.C., July 14-18 to learn about corn policy development and meet with congressional and agribusiness leaders.
The trip was sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board to encourage young leaders to take active roles in the ag industry.
Some participants also attended an earlier trade school offered by the U.S. Grains Council.
The main trip included visits to farms specializing in seafood, grain, fruit and vegetable production; a meeting with U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Greg Ibach of Sumner; and participation in the Corn Congress, a multi-day policy development event organized by the National Corn Growers Association.
They also met with representatives of The Nature Conservancy, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Waterways Council, Inc. and Environmental Defense Fund.