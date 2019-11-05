LINCOLN — Nebraska’s corn harvest was 60 percent complete and soybean harvest was 94 percent done as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Corn condition was rated at 73 percent good to excellent 19 percent fair and 8 percent poor or very poor.
Sorghum harvest was 54 percent complete.
Also in the USDA report, 97 percent of winter wheat had emerged and condition was rated at 72 percent good to excellent, 22 percent fair and 6 percent poor or very poor.
Pasture and range condition was rated at 79 percent good to excellent, 16 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor.
