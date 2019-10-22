LINCOLN — Corn and soybean harvests have made up a lot of ground, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
By Sunday, corn harvest was 30 percent done, compared to 33 percent last year and 35 percent on average, with condition rated at 75 percent good to excellent, 18 percent fair and 7 percent poor or very poor.
Sixty percent of soybeans were in the bin, compared to 52 percent last year and 67 percent on average, with condition rated at 75 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Other crop reports included:
- Sorghum — 83 percent good to excellent, 13 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor, with 22 percent harvested, compared to 41 percent last year and on average.
- Winter wheat — 85 percent emerged, equal to the average.
- Pasture and range — 78 percent good to excellent, 18 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.