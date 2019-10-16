LINCOLN — Nebraska’s corn harvest progress had edged closer to the five-year average by Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvest was 20 percent complete, compared to 24 percent on average, with condition rated at 71 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 9 percent poor or very poor.
The 28 percent of soybeans in the bin compares to 38 percent at this time last year and 47 percent on average. Crop condition was rated 72 percent good to excellent, 21 percent fair and 7 percent poor or very poor.
Other reports include:
- Sorghum — 10 percent harvested, compared to 26 on average, with condition rated at 82 percent good to excellent, 14 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor
- Winter wheat — 95 percent planted, compared to 92 on average, with 66 percent emerged, compared to 75 on average.
- Pasture and range — 82 percent good to excellent, 14 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor.
