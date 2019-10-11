LINCOLN — Nebraska’s 2019 corn production is forecast at a record 1.81 billion bushels, based on Oct. 1 conditions.
The crop forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says that would be 1 percent more than in 2018.
The harvest area of 9.75 million acres is up 5 percent from last year, while the average yield forecast of 186 bushels per acre is down six bushels.
Forecasts for other crops include:
Soybeans
Production — 277 million bushels, down 15 percent
Area for harvest — 4.95 million acres, down 11 percent
Average yield — 56 bushels per acre, down two bushels
Sorghum
Production — 13 million bushels, down 19 percent
Area for harvest — 140,000 acres, down 18 percent
Average yield — 93 bushels per acre, down one bushel
Alfalfa
Production — 3.51 million tons, down 4 percent
Area for harvest — 900,000 acres, up 6 percent
Average yield — 3.9 tons per acre, down 0.4 ton
All other hay
Production — 2.72 million tons, down 18 percent
Area for harvest — 1.6 million acres, down 14 percent
Average yield — 1.7 tons per acre, down 0.1 ton
