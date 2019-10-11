LINCOLN — Nebraska’s 2019 corn production is forecast at a record 1.81 billion bushels, based on Oct. 1 conditions.

The crop forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says that would be 1 percent more than in 2018.

The harvest area of 9.75 million acres is up 5 percent from last year, while the average yield forecast of 186 bushels per acre is down six bushels.

Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Forecasts for other crops include:

Soybeans

Production — 277 million bushels, down 15 percent

Area for harvest — 4.95 million acres, down 11 percent

Average yield — 56 bushels per acre, down two bushels

Sorghum

Production — 13 million bushels, down 19 percent

Area for harvest — 140,000 acres, down 18 percent

Average yield — 93 bushels per acre, down one bushel

Alfalfa

Production — 3.51 million tons, down 4 percent

Area for harvest — 900,000 acres, up 6 percent

Average yield — 3.9 tons per acre, down 0.4 ton

All other hay

Production — 2.72 million tons, down 18 percent

Area for harvest — 1.6 million acres, down 14 percent

Average yield — 1.7 tons per acre, down 0.1 ton

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.