LINCOLN — The 2019 Nebraska grain harvest continued to make progress in the last week with 74 percent of corn and sorghum harvested by Sunday, along with 96 percent of soybeans, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The corn progress compares to nearly 75 percent at the same time last year and 83 percent as the five-year average. Similarly, sorghum harvested had reached 83 percent done in 2018 and the average is 86 percent.
Soybean harvest is slightly ahead of last year and slightly behind the average.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Crop condition reports include winter wheat at 63 percent good to excellent, 27 percent fair and 10 percent poor or very poor.
Pastures and range were rated at 73 percent good to excellent, 19 percent fair and 8 percent poor or very poor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.