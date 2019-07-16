LINCOLN — Corn and soybean maturity continued to lag behind last year and the five-year average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
As of Sunday, corn silking was at 11 percent, compared to 60 percent at the same time last year and 42 percent on average. Condition was rated at 76 percent good to excellent, 19 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor.
Twenty-eight percent of soybeans were blooming, compared to 63 percent last year and 54 percent on average. Condition was rated at 71 percent good to excellent, 24 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor.
Reports for other crops included:
Wheat — 73 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 7 percent poor or very poor, with 14 percent harvested, compared to 57 percent last year and 52 percent on average.
Sorghum — 73 percent good to excellent, 24 percent fair and 3 percent poor, with 13 percent headed, compared to 22 percent last year and 10 percent on average.
Pasture and range — 85 percent good to excellent, 13 percent fair and 2 percent poor or very poor.