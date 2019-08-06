LINCOLN — Nebraska corn and soybeans continued to progress into dough and pod-setting stages, respectively, and pasture conditions were rated at 82 percent good to excellent in the latest crop progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
- Corn was rated at 71 percent good to excellent, 23 percent fair and 6 percent poor or very poor, with 85 percent silking and 27 percent at dough stage, compared to 54 percent at this time last year and 40 percent on average the past five years.
- Soybeans were rated at 70 percent good to excellent, 25 percent poor and 5 percent poor or very poor, with 78 percent blooming and 51 percent setting pods, compared to 66 percent last year and 62 percent on average.
Other crop reports include:
- Winter wheat — 75 percent harvested, compared to 93 percent last year and 98 percent on average.
- Sorghum — 83 percent good to excellent, 16 percent fair and 1 percent poor, with 43 percent headed, compared to 75 percent last year and 61 percent on average, and 4 percent coloring.