LINCOLN — Nebraska corn and soybeans have progressed toward fall harvest, but maturity still trails last year and the five-year average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
As of Sunday, 3 percent of corn had been harvested and 37 percent was mature, compared to 65 percent last year and 56 percent on average. Condition was rated at 71 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 9 percent poor or very poor.
Soybeans were rated at 74 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 6 percent poor or very poor, with 55 percent dropping leaves, compared to 81 percent last year and 69 percent on average.
Reports for other crops include:
- Winter wheat — 51 percent planted, compared to 49 percent last year and 53 percent on average.
- Sorghum — 79 percent good to excellent, 14 percent fair and 7 percent poor or very poor, with 93 percent coloring and 22 percent mature, compared to 45 percent last year and 43 percent on average.
- Pasture and range — 76 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor.
