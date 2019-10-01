LINCOLN — Nebraska corn stocks totaled 233 million bushels on Sept. 1, which was 11 percent more than at the same time in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
There were 79 million bushels stored on farms, up 30 percent, and 154 million bushels stored off farms, up 3 percent.
Reports for other crops include:
Soybeans:
Total — 64.1 million bushels, up 57 percent
On-farm — 10.5 million bushels, up 91 percent
Off-farm — 53.6 million bushels, up 51 percent
Wheat:
Total — 71.5 million bushels, down 1 percent
On-farm — 8.6 million bushels, up 48 percent
Off-farm — 62.9 million bushels, down 5 percent
Sorghum:
Total — 2.92 million bushels, up 66 percent
On-farm — 170,000 bushels, up 17 percent
Off-farm — 2.75 million bushels, up 70 percent
