LINCOLN — Nebraska corn stocks totaled 233 million bushels on Sept. 1, which was 11 percent more than at the same time in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

There were 79 million bushels stored on farms, up 30 percent, and 154 million bushels stored off farms, up 3 percent.

Reports for other crops include:

Soybeans:

Total — 64.1 million bushels, up 57 percent

On-farm — 10.5 million bushels, up 91 percent

Off-farm — 53.6 million bushels, up 51 percent

Wheat:

Total — 71.5 million bushels, down 1 percent

On-farm — 8.6 million bushels, up 48 percent

Off-farm — 62.9 million bushels, down 5 percent

Sorghum:

Total — 2.92 million bushels, up 66 percent

On-farm — 170,000 bushels, up 17 percent

Off-farm — 2.75 million bushels, up 70 percent

