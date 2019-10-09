MINDEN — Finding year-round and seasonal help is a growing issue for ag production businesse…

By the Numbers

Development of the CSS Farms site north of Minden — south of the Highways 10 and 50A intersection — started in 1996, with more storage built in 1998, and reconstruction and additions after a 2012 fire.

Warehouse

Total storage — 80 million pounds (800,000 hundredweight)

Storage conditions — 60 degrees down to 50-52 degrees and 97 percent humidity

Planting and harvest

2019 leased acres — 1,550, south side of Platte, Odessa to Gibbon

Planting conditions — Top 6 inches of soil at or moving quickly to 50 degrees

Usual planting time — April 10-15

Usual harvest time — Sept. 15-Oct. 10

Hard freeze (past 30 years) — Average Oct. 10

Average yield per acre — Approximately 53,000 pounds, 2018, up from 50,000 five years ago

Potatoes

Varieties planted — Six this year; 6-8 typically

Labeling — All are non-GMO but can’t be labeled as such because frying oil may be GMO

Qualities for chips — less than 4 inches in diameter, round, bright white, thin-skinned and higher specific gravity (solids to water)

Destinations — 90 percent to a Frito-Lay chip plant in Topeka; 10 percent to other plants

Damaged or undersized — Often used as cattle feed

Transportation — Trucked from warehouses, early November to mid-May