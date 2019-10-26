WASHINGTON — Enrollments will be accepted at U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency offices through Dec. 13 for dairy producers wanting to enroll in the Dairy Margin Coverage program for 2020.
The program helps producers manage economic risk by offering protection when the difference between the all-milk price and average feed cost falls below a certain dollar amount selected by each producer.
U.S. dairy farmers have earned more than $300 million from the program so far this year.
All producers wanting 2020 coverage, including those who received a 25 percent premium discount by previously locking in the coverage level for five years, must visit their FSA offices during the DMC sign-up period to pay the annual administration fee.
