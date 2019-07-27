WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s farmers.gov website has a new feature to provide farmers and ranchers with farm loan information.
Farm Service Agency loans are available for activities such as purchasing land or equipment.
At farmers.gov/fund, ag producers can answer a few questions about the purpose and amount of loan they’re seeking, and be directed to information about loans fitting their specific needs.
Application guides include eligibility requirements, required documentation and other information to help ag producers prepare to visit their USDA service centers.
The feature runs on such browsers as Chrome, Edge, Firefox or Safari, and mobile devices, but not on Internet Explorer.
The website also has a disaster assistance tool at farmers.gov/recover/disaster-assistance-tool#step-1.