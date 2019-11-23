BERTRAND — Aurora Cooperative and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension will provide a free three-part farm-ranch succession and estate planning workshop from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Jan. 16 and Jan. 23 at the Bertrand Community Center.
Speakers will be: Extension Educator Allan Vyhnalek, all three sessions; Aurora Cooperative Executive General Council Kara Ronnau, session two; and Brandon Dirkschneider, certified financial planner and certified farm and ranch transition coordinator, session three.
Topics will include estate planning basics; state, federal, and real property tax issues; farm family dynamics and communication; and estate planning tools and documents.
Registrations are needed for food and supplies planning to Traci Menke at 402-694-7682 or online at https://bertrand_succession_workshop.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Vyhnalek at 402-472-1771 or avyhnalek2@unl.edu, or Menke at the number above or tmenke@auroracoop.com.
