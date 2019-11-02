LINCOLN — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in Nebraska will host free three-hour farm bill education meetings across the state, including at Broken Bow, Kearney and Lexington.
The 2018 Farm Bill reauthorized Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) safety net programs in the 2014 Farm Bill, but ag producers must make new program enrollment decisions.
“Producers face a familiar choice between ARC and PLC, but under very different circumstances now as compared to 2014,” said Nebraska Extension Policy Specialist Brad Lubben.
Advance registrations at farmbill.unl.edu or county FSA or Extension offices are requested for planning purposes.
Area meetings are: Dawson County Fairgrounds, Lexington, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 2; Custer County Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 16; and Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17.
See the full schedule at farmbill.unl.edu.
