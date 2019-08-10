LINCOLN — The average 2019 value of farm real estate in Nebraska is $2,850 per acre, up $100 from 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Cropland value increased slightly to an average of $4,390 per acre. Dryland averaged $3,490, up $60, and irrigated is at $5,850 per acre, down $80.
The pasture value average of $1,050 per acre is $75 higher.
Cash rents for irrigated cropland average $237 per acre, down $1 from 2018, while dryland’s average of $144 is down $6.
Average pasture rents of $24.50 per acre are up $2.
A report on 2019 county level rent averages will be release Sept. 10 and posted at http://quickstats.nass.usda.gov/.