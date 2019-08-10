LINCOLN — Farm and ranch production expenditures for Nebraska totaled $24.2 billion in 2018, up 7 percent from 2017, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The largest expenditures were:
- Livestock, $8.09 billion, up 28 percent, and 33 percent of the total.
- Feed, $3.10 billion, up 3 percent, and 13 percent of the total.
- Rent, $2.44 billion, up 2 percent, and 10 percent of the total.
- Farm services, 8 percent.
The per-farm or ranch average total of $528,105, was up 8 percent, and included:
- Livestock, $176,253, 7.69 times the national average.
- Rent, $53,159, 3.73 times the national average.
- Feed, $67,538, 2.54 times the national average.
- Farm services, $43,791, 2.01 times the national average.
Results are based on data from ag producers participating in NASS’ January-April 2018 Agricultural Resource Management Study.